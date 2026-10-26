ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Couple Wins Rs 21.8 Lakh Housing Board Refund Through Consumer Commission

Chhattisgarh State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Raipur ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: In a significant decision, the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the state housing board to refund a couple more than Rs 21.8 lakh, plus interest and penalties, after a failure to return their deposit constituted a deficiency in service.

The verdict, delivered on October 9, is linked to ‘Atal Vihar Housing Scheme’ in the Rajnandgaon district. It said the board must refund the exact deposited amount of 2,183,567 rupees to complainants Geeta Shukla and Nirmal Shukla. The sum will carry a 7.5 per cent annual interest rate as well, to be calculated retroactively from February 19, 2019, until the final payment is made.

The housing board is also required to pay Rs 50,000 for “mental agony and harassment”, alongside Rs 20,000 to cover litigation costs. The commission gave a strict 30-day deadline to the board from the ruling date to clear all payments. According to the petition, the dispute arose after the Shuklas deposited the money for a housing unit but found the construction failed to meet prescribed quality standards. After their concerns went unresolved, the couple requested to cancel the allotment and sought a full refund with interest.