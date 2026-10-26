Chhattisgarh Couple Wins Rs 21.8 Lakh Housing Board Refund Through Consumer Commission
The Chhattisgarh State Consumer Commission ordered the state housing board to refund a couple over Rs 21.8 lakh plus interest for poor construction quality.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Raipur: In a significant decision, the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the state housing board to refund a couple more than Rs 21.8 lakh, plus interest and penalties, after a failure to return their deposit constituted a deficiency in service.
The verdict, delivered on October 9, is linked to ‘Atal Vihar Housing Scheme’ in the Rajnandgaon district. It said the board must refund the exact deposited amount of 2,183,567 rupees to complainants Geeta Shukla and Nirmal Shukla. The sum will carry a 7.5 per cent annual interest rate as well, to be calculated retroactively from February 19, 2019, until the final payment is made.
The housing board is also required to pay Rs 50,000 for “mental agony and harassment”, alongside Rs 20,000 to cover litigation costs. The commission gave a strict 30-day deadline to the board from the ruling date to clear all payments.
According to the petition, the dispute arose after the Shuklas deposited the money for a housing unit but found the construction failed to meet prescribed quality standards. After their concerns went unresolved, the couple requested to cancel the allotment and sought a full refund with interest.
The housing board contested the claim, arguing the unit was complete and ready for possession. Board officials asserted that while a deposit could be refunded after standard deductions following a cancellation, they were not obligated to pay interest.
However, the consumer commission rejected the board's defense after reviewing the official terms of the housing program. "The scheme explicitly states that if a beneficiary is dissatisfied with the construction quality and cancels the allotment, the board must refund the deposit with 7.5 per cent annual interest," the commission noted.
It further revealed that the housing board later sold the dwelling unit to another buyer but still failed to return the money to the complainant despite their written application.
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