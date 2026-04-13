ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cops Injured After Being Attacked While Making Arrest; 10 Held, Search On For 3 Others

Mahasamund: Many police personnel, including the station in-charge and head constable, were injured after they were attacked with stones and bricks while trying to arrest two alleged criminals in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, an official said on Monday.

The station house officer (SHO) of Sankara police station, Uttam Tiwari, has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident. Police arrested 10 people, including the alleged criminals, and search is underway for three others, who managed to escape, the official added.

On Saturday evening, a police team arrived at Pachari village under Patewa police station area to arrest Vijay Markandey and Vinod Markandey, who were involved in a liquor case and absconding under the Excise Act.

According to Uttam Tiwari, acting on orders from senior officials, he had arrived in Patewa to arrest the accused. He was accompanied by constable Abhishek Raj Deepak from the Sankara police station and teams from Patewa police station, Mahasamund Reserve Centre, Mahasamund SDOP Office, Pithora SDOP Office, Ajak police station, and Tumgaon police station.