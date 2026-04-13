Chhattisgarh Cops Injured After Being Attacked While Making Arrest; 10 Held, Search On For 3 Others
In his FIR, the station house officer of Sankara police station stated they were attacked while taking the accused to the police vehicle.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Mahasamund: Many police personnel, including the station in-charge and head constable, were injured after they were attacked with stones and bricks while trying to arrest two alleged criminals in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, an official said on Monday.
The station house officer (SHO) of Sankara police station, Uttam Tiwari, has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident. Police arrested 10 people, including the alleged criminals, and search is underway for three others, who managed to escape, the official added.
On Saturday evening, a police team arrived at Pachari village under Patewa police station area to arrest Vijay Markandey and Vinod Markandey, who were involved in a liquor case and absconding under the Excise Act.
According to Uttam Tiwari, acting on orders from senior officials, he had arrived in Patewa to arrest the accused. He was accompanied by constable Abhishek Raj Deepak from the Sankara police station and teams from Patewa police station, Mahasamund Reserve Centre, Mahasamund SDOP Office, Pithora SDOP Office, Ajak police station, and Tumgaon police station.
"When police reached the accused's residence in Pachari village between 6 pm and 7 pm, both the suspects attempted to flee. The police immediately cordoned off the area and took them into custody. When the officers attempted to take them to the police vehicle, they hurled verbal abuses and physically assaulted them," the FIR stated.
Police said while taking away the suspects, they started calling out to their neighbours and relatives, inciting them to attack the police force. Instigated by the suspects, their relatives, including sister Hema, father Chhagan, uncle Gulshan, grandmother Lilabai, grandfather Gajendra, Vijay's wife Jyoti, and relative Lucky Markandey, along with several neighbours, joined in the assault on the police. They used sticks, clubs, and metal rods to beat the policemen in an attempt to drive them away. They also pelted bricks and stones at the cops and the police vehicle, an official said.
Police said Sankara SHO Uttam Tiwari sustained severe injuries to his head, neck, and chest. Head constable Ashwant Mannade and a female constable also suffered injuries. The police vehicle was badly damaged. The accused's sister had laid down in front of the police vehicle and sustained a head injury. Female constables lifted her up and moved her to a safe location.
After a considerable struggle, the police force successfully brought the accused back to the Patewa police station, where the Sankara SHO filed an FIR.
Also Read