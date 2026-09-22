Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam: IT Department Seals 'Benami' Property Of Accused In Bhilai
The property on 200 square metres belongs to Suryakant Tiwari, an accused in the coal levy scam, but his associate Manish Upadhyay was residing here.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Bhilai: In a major action in the coal levy scam case, the Income Tax (IT) Department has sealed a property belonging to an accused in Junwani area of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Tuesday.
The property, A-1 Surya Residency in Junwani, spanning across 200 square metres, is linked to Suryakant Tiwari, an accused in the coal levy scam. According to officials, Tiwari is the owner of the house and his close associate, Manish Upadhyay, resided here. Following a notice issued by the IT Department, Upadhyay had vacated the premises.
A team of the IT Department sealed the house as part of the legal procedures related to 'benami' properties and took it into custody. The tehsildar and a police force were also present for security reasons.
During the operation, a public announcement on sealing the property was made by beating drums. After formally sealing the house, the team took possession of it. Also, an information board was installed at the site.
This action is part of the ongoing investigation and enforcement measures undertaken by the IT Department regarding properties linked to the coal levy scam. The operation was undertaken based on relevant documents and legal process under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, officials said.
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