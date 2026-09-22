ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam: IT Department Seals 'Benami' Property Of Accused In Bhilai

A-1 Surya Residency in Junwani has been sealed by the IT Department ( ETV Bharat )

Bhilai: In a major action in the coal levy scam case, the Income Tax (IT) Department has sealed a property belonging to an accused in Junwani area of Bhilai in ​​Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Tuesday.

The property, A-1 Surya Residency in Junwani, spanning across 200 square metres, is linked to Suryakant Tiwari, an accused in the coal levy scam. According to officials, Tiwari is the owner of the house and his close associate, Manish Upadhyay, resided here. Following a notice issued by the IT Department, Upadhyay had vacated the premises.

A team of the IT Department sealed the house as part of the legal procedures related to 'benami' properties and took it into custody. The tehsildar and a police force were also present for security reasons.