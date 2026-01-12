ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Coal Levy 'Scam': ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 2.66 Cr

The assets were attached as part of an investigation into a "racket" that extorted Rs 540 crore in the alleged coal levy scam.

Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 2.66 Cr Of Arrested Ex-Bureaucrat, Co-Accused
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached eight immovable properties, worth Rs 2.66 crore, belonging to arrested Chhattisgarh bureaucrat Saumya Chaurasia and co-accused Nikhil Chandrakar in an alleged coal levy scam.

According to the ED, an alleged illegal coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh during the Congress government resulted in the extortion of Rs 540 crore and the extorted cash, constituting proceeds of crime, was allegedly used to bribe politicians and bureaucrats to fund election-related expenses and acquire movable and immovable assets.

Properties worth Rs 2.66 crore belonging to Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to ex-Chief Minister Bhupendra Baghel, and other accused were jointly attached by the ED's Raipur Zonal Office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A total of eight immovable properties, including land parcels and residential flats, have been provisionally attached, ED said. These properties were allegedly acquired by the accused, Saumya Chaurasia and Nikhil Chandrakar, in the names of their relatives using the proceeds of crime generated from the "illegal" collection of coal levy and other extortion activities, ED added.

The ED alleges that a group of private individuals, in active connivance with senior politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh, had formed a "racket" to extort Rs 25 per ton from coal transporters during the period between July 2020 and June 2022. The agency alleges that the syndicate collected approximately Rs 540 crore during this period.

The Congress had rejected the allegations, claiming a political conspiracy was behind the charges levelled against its government. Saumya Chaurasia, considered a powerful bureaucrat in the government of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and ten others were arrested by the ED in this case. They later obtained bail from the Supreme Court.

The money laundering case stems from a 2022 FIR filed by the Bengaluru Police, a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department in 2023, and a complaint filed by the Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau. The agency has so far filed five chargesheets in this case, naming 35 individuals and companies.

