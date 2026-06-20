ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Unveils Birsa Munda Statue, Announces Development Works In Jashpur District

Jashpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday unveiled a life-size statue of tribal freedom fighter and social reformer Birsa Munda in Dondirahi village under Karma Gram Panchayat during his visit to his native region of Bagicha in Jashpur district.

Paying tribute on the occasion of Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, the Chief Minister described the tribal icon's struggle to protect "jal, jangal aur zameen" (water, forests and land) as extraordinary, and said his life continues to inspire generations across the country.

Sai said, "The life of Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda is an unparalleled example of sacrifice, social awakening and the struggle to protect water, forests and land. His contribution continues to inspire not only tribal communities but the entire nation."

During the programme, the CM announced development works worth Rs 37 lakh for the area.

This includes Rs 15 lakh for the construction of a community hall in Baigatoli Karma, Rs 8 lakh for a stage in Kudmura Nando Toli, Rs 7 lakh for a cultural platform in Kudmura Patratoli (Diba Toli) and Rs 7 lakh for the construction of a stage near the Hanuman temple premises at Keshav Ghar.

"Birsa Munda sacrificed his life at the age of 25 while fighting against British rule, exploitation, religious conversion and for the protection of tribal rights. His sacrifice and struggle will remain immortal in Indian history," the CM added.

Focus On Tribal Welfare And Digital Governance

Highlighting government initiatives, the CM said Atal Digital Service Centres are being established at the panchayat level to make public services more accessible.

More than 6,000 gram panchayats in Chhattisgarh already have these centres operational, providing services such as income, caste and residence certificates. The facility will eventually be expanded to every panchayat in the state, he said.

Sai also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared November 15, Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which has been celebrated across the country since 2021.

He described Jashpur as an important centre of tribal culture, traditions and heritage and highlighted the role of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in preserving and promoting tribal welfare across the country.

The Chief Minister said the election of President Droupadi Murmu to the country's highest constitutional office was a matter of pride for the tribal community. He also highlighted Central government initiatives, including the PM-JANMAN scheme for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups and the Dharti Aaba Gram Utkarsh Yojana for tribal-majority villages.