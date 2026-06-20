Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Unveils Birsa Munda Statue, Announces Development Works In Jashpur District
On the occasion of Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, CM Sai announced local development projects and reiterated his commitment to tribal empowerment.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Jashpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday unveiled a life-size statue of tribal freedom fighter and social reformer Birsa Munda in Dondirahi village under Karma Gram Panchayat during his visit to his native region of Bagicha in Jashpur district.
Paying tribute on the occasion of Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, the Chief Minister described the tribal icon's struggle to protect "jal, jangal aur zameen" (water, forests and land) as extraordinary, and said his life continues to inspire generations across the country.
Sai said, "The life of Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda is an unparalleled example of sacrifice, social awakening and the struggle to protect water, forests and land. His contribution continues to inspire not only tribal communities but the entire nation."
During the programme, the CM announced development works worth Rs 37 lakh for the area.
This includes Rs 15 lakh for the construction of a community hall in Baigatoli Karma, Rs 8 lakh for a stage in Kudmura Nando Toli, Rs 7 lakh for a cultural platform in Kudmura Patratoli (Diba Toli) and Rs 7 lakh for the construction of a stage near the Hanuman temple premises at Keshav Ghar.
"Birsa Munda sacrificed his life at the age of 25 while fighting against British rule, exploitation, religious conversion and for the protection of tribal rights. His sacrifice and struggle will remain immortal in Indian history," the CM added.
Focus On Tribal Welfare And Digital Governance
Highlighting government initiatives, the CM said Atal Digital Service Centres are being established at the panchayat level to make public services more accessible.
More than 6,000 gram panchayats in Chhattisgarh already have these centres operational, providing services such as income, caste and residence certificates. The facility will eventually be expanded to every panchayat in the state, he said.
Sai also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared November 15, Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which has been celebrated across the country since 2021.
He described Jashpur as an important centre of tribal culture, traditions and heritage and highlighted the role of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in preserving and promoting tribal welfare across the country.
The Chief Minister said the election of President Droupadi Murmu to the country's highest constitutional office was a matter of pride for the tribal community. He also highlighted Central government initiatives, including the PM-JANMAN scheme for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups and the Dharti Aaba Gram Utkarsh Yojana for tribal-majority villages.
According to Sai, 6,661 villages in Chhattisgarh have been included under the Dharti Aaba Gram Utkarsh Yojana, where development works and basic infrastructure are being prioritised.
Government Delivering On Promises: CM
Chief Minister Sai claimed that the state government had fulfilled most of the promises made under "Modi Ki Guarantee" within two-and-a-half years.
He said approval for 18 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas units was granted within 24 hours of the formation of the government, and more than 10.6 lakh houses have already been completed.
Farmers are being paid Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy procurement, while procurement is being carried out at 21 quintals per acre. The government has also disbursed two years' pending bonus to farmers, he said.
Sai further stated that the tendu leaf collection rate has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500 per standard bag. The Charan Paduka Yojana has been revived, while thousands of beneficiaries have availed themselves of the Ram Lalla Darshan and Chief Minister Teerth Yatra schemes.
CM Helpline, Power Bill Relief Highlighted
The CM added that the government has launched the Chief Minister Helpline 1076 to resolve public grievances quickly. Citizens can register complaints through the helpline, and more than 8,000 officials have been linked to the system to ensure time-bound redressal, he said.
Sai also announced that the surcharge on pending electricity bills is being completely waived, while consumers are being offered special concessions on payment of the principal amount.
He urged people to take advantage of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, under which the Centre and state governments provide subsidies for rooftop solar installations. More than 65,000 households in Chhattisgarh have already installed rooftop solar systems, significantly reducing their electricity bills, he said.
The programme was also attended by Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram National General Secretary Yogesh Bapat, who spoke about Birsa Munda's life, contributions and role in nation-building and urged people to follow the path shown by the tribal icon.
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