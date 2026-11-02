ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh CM Sai Lauds CBI For Extradition Of Mahadev App Mastermind Chandrakar

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday lauded the CBI for the arrest and subsequent extradition of Sourabh Chandrakar, the key accused in the Mahadev betting app case, to Raipur.

Terming CBI's action a breakthrough, he said the central agency had been consistently working to bring Chandrakar back to India from abroad to gather information related to the matter. "Questioning him will reveal who exactly was receiving protection money or other payments from this illicit operation," Sai said.

Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate, was extradited from the Sultanate of Oman on Sunday. He is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed and an ED case in which a separate chargesheet has been filed.

Based on Interpol's Red Corner Notice, Chandrakar was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police. The CBI and the ED immediately sent formal Extradition Proposals to the Sultanate of Oman, along with all the evidence gathered against the accused, the agency said.

The extradition marks a significant milestone in India's sustained efforts to bring back fugitives who operate transnational criminal enterprises against Indian citizens from abroad, and to make them face the due process of Indian law, the CBI said.

The Central agency took up the investigation of the Mahadev Online Book cases at the request of the Chhattisgarh government. Investigation revealed that the Mahadev Online Book was one of the largest illegal online betting syndicates in the country, run from outside India, said the CBI statement.