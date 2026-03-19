ETV Bharat / state

Death Of 3 Workers In Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM Orders Strict Action Against Manual Scavenging

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered stringent action against those forcing people into manual scavenging, after three sanitation workers died cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital in Raipur.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure all possible assistance to the victims’ families and take action against those responsible as per rules.

He said sewer cleaning work should be carried out only through the municipal corporation or registered agencies, with strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent such incidents in future. The Chief Minister issued the directions while chairing a meeting on the effective implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Officials said the Act provides for punishment, including up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 5,000, for those found forcing people into manual scavenging. This was the first meeting of the state-level monitoring committee after its reconstitution.