Death Of 3 Workers In Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM Orders Strict Action Against Manual Scavenging
The Chief Minister directed strict action and safety enforcement after three workers died while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered stringent action against those forcing people into manual scavenging, after three sanitation workers died cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital in Raipur.
Expressing grief over the incident, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure all possible assistance to the victims’ families and take action against those responsible as per rules.
He said sewer cleaning work should be carried out only through the municipal corporation or registered agencies, with strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent such incidents in future. The Chief Minister issued the directions while chairing a meeting on the effective implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.
रायपुर स्थित निजी अस्पताल में मंगलवार रात सेप्टिक टैंक की सफ़ाई के दौरान हुई घटना अत्यंत दुःखद और पीड़ादायक है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें व शोकाकुल परिवारों को यह कठिन समय सहने की शक्ति दें। यह घटना बेहद संवेदनशील और चिंताजनक है।अधिकारियों को… pic.twitter.com/DyfAz6M43s— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) March 18, 2026
Officials said the Act provides for punishment, including up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 5,000, for those found forcing people into manual scavenging. This was the first meeting of the state-level monitoring committee after its reconstitution.
Principal Secretary of the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development Department, Sonmani Bora, stated that awareness campaigns are also being carried out in urban areas regarding safe sanitation practices.
Bora added that in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives, a manual scavengers reserve survey has been conducted in all districts of the state, as per guidelines, and all district collectors have issued certificates declaring the state free of manual scavengers.
The practice of manual scavenging is against human and constitutional values. Every individual possesses the right to live with full dignity and respect, he emphasised.
He also praised the coordinated efforts of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the Urban Administration and Development Department, and other allied departments and institutions for their efforts towards eradicating the practice of manual scavengers.
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