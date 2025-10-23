Chhattisgarh CM Assures Swift And Impartial Probe Into Sexual Harassment Case Against IG Dangi
A woman submitted a complaint to Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Gautam on October 15, alleging that Dangi had sexually harassed her.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 8:44 PM IST
Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: Facing the heat over the allegation of sexual harassment against Inspector General of Police (IG) Ratan Lal Dangi by a woman, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday, assured that anyone found guilty will be brought to book, irrespective of his designation.
Speaking to reporters in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi after attending a condolence meeting for the mother of Marwahi MLA Pranav Kumar Marpachchi, Sai said the state government respects the judicial process and will ensure a fair and impartial investigation.
"None, whether an IG or an IPS officer, is beyond the scope of the law. The law is equal for everyone. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken,” the Chief Minister said.
Background of the case
According to police sources, a woman submitted a complaint to Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Gautam on October 15, alleging that Dangi had sexually harassed her. The complainant claimed she came into contact with Dangi in 2017, when he was posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Korba, and that the two initially interacted on social media before maintaining regular contact.
The woman alleged that she taught Dangi yoga via video calls during his posting in Dantewada and later began visiting his residence. Police sources said Dangi has also submitted a letter to the DGP, alleging that the woman was blackmailing him. However, the nature of the alleged blackmail and the circumstances of their interaction are yet to be established.
The Police Headquarters has constituted an inquiry team to probe the matter. The investigation has been assigned to 2001-batch IPS officer Dr. Anand Chhabra and IPS officer Milna Kurre.
Who is Ratan Lal Dangi?
Dangi, a 2003-batch IPS officer, is currently posted as Director of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy, Chandrakhuri, Raipur. The state government has said the investigation will be conducted in accordance with the law and without any bias.