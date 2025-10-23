ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh CM Assures Swift And Impartial Probe Into Sexual Harassment Case Against IG Dangi

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: Facing the heat over the allegation of sexual harassment against Inspector General of Police (IG) Ratan Lal Dangi by a woman, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday, assured that anyone found guilty will be brought to book, irrespective of his designation.

Speaking to reporters in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi after attending a condolence meeting for the mother of Marwahi MLA Pranav Kumar Marpachchi, Sai said the state government respects the judicial process and will ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

"None, whether an IG or an IPS officer, is beyond the scope of the law. The law is equal for everyone. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken,” the Chief Minister said.



Background of the case

According to police sources, a woman submitted a complaint to Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Gautam on October 15, alleging that Dangi had sexually harassed her. The complainant claimed she came into contact with Dangi in 2017, when he was posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Korba, and that the two initially interacted on social media before maintaining regular contact.