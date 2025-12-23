ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Church Leader Embraces Hinduism Following Communal Clash

Kanker: A church leader in the Bade Tewada village under the Amabeda police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Kanker embraced Hinduism following a violent clash between communities days ago.

Mahendra Baghel, the church leader, embraced Hinduism at the Sheetla Temple in the presence of priests and a large number of villagers. He was presented with a copy of the Ramayana, and the priests applied a tilak on his forehead and tied a kalawa (a sacred red and yellow cotton thread in Hinduism) on his wrist.

The reason behind Baghel's return to the Hindu fold lay in a clash between the Christian and tribal communities in Badwe Tawa and Ambeda villages last week over alleged religious conversions. The church was set on fire by villagers following a dispute over the burial of a body on December 19. Several police personnel were injured in the widespread violence and arson that followed, and police had to resort to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

"I was the leader of the Bade Tewada church. My own people abandoned me during the clashes, and I was saved by the villagers. I told them that I wanted to return to my original religion, Hinduism. My wife and children also asked why I should stay with the Christian community which had abandoned me. Subsequently, I returned to Hinduism," Baghel said.