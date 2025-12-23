Chhattisgarh Church Leader Embraces Hinduism Following Communal Clash
Mahendra Baghel said he was abandoned by the Christian community when the church was set on fire and rescued by villagers, which prompted the decision.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST
Kanker: A church leader in the Bade Tewada village under the Amabeda police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Kanker embraced Hinduism following a violent clash between communities days ago.
Mahendra Baghel, the church leader, embraced Hinduism at the Sheetla Temple in the presence of priests and a large number of villagers. He was presented with a copy of the Ramayana, and the priests applied a tilak on his forehead and tied a kalawa (a sacred red and yellow cotton thread in Hinduism) on his wrist.
The reason behind Baghel's return to the Hindu fold lay in a clash between the Christian and tribal communities in Badwe Tawa and Ambeda villages last week over alleged religious conversions. The church was set on fire by villagers following a dispute over the burial of a body on December 19. Several police personnel were injured in the widespread violence and arson that followed, and police had to resort to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.
"I was the leader of the Bade Tewada church. My own people abandoned me during the clashes, and I was saved by the villagers. I told them that I wanted to return to my original religion, Hinduism. My wife and children also asked why I should stay with the Christian community which had abandoned me. Subsequently, I returned to Hinduism," Baghel said.
Baghel revealed to the police the names of conspirators behind the clash and said many more people who had converted to Christianity would return to Hinduism in the coming days. Following his conversion to Hinduism, a meeting was held at the Sheetla Temple, attended by a large number of people from all walks of life. They expressed concern over people being converted to Christianity with the lure of greed and illusion, and wanted this practice to be stopped. They said incidents like conversion are leading to frequent conflicts and disruption of peace.
"Attempts are being made to hurt tribal sentiments. To end the cultural conflict and make our voices heard by the administration, we are calling for a statewide shutdown on December 24," they said.
Members of the Sarva Samaj said the incident in Amabeda is not an isolated one, as they occur daily. "Attempts are being made to disrupt the composite culture of Chhattisgarh. We harbour no animosity toward anyone, but forced religious conversions must be stopped, and those involved in such incidents should be severely punished," they added.
