ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Celebrates 25th Anniversary With New AI-Powered Tribal Museum

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is set to get the country's first fully digital tribal museum, built in Raipur on its 25th anniversary. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1.

This museum will showcase the life of the tribal people, stories of their glory and stories of tribal heroes and their folk culture using modern technology and virtual reality.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the museum, which is going to be inaugurated on November 1, will tell the story of the tribal struggle and movement against oppression. The museum has been built using state-of-the-art technology.

First digital museum on tribal freedom struggle in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

"It should be our collective effort to ensure that future generations are aware of their heritage and legacy. Preserving the struggles that this community has undertaken to protect the interests and cultural heritage of their community is our priority," said the Chief Minister.

In what is being described as the country's first tribal digital museum, 16 galleries have been created. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum will include the work of local artists as well as those from Odisha and Kolkata. A total of 16 galleries will encapsulate tribal freedom fighters and movements of Chhattisgarh.

At the tribal museum in Chhattisgarh, a camera has been installed using artificial intelligence (AI), incorporating technology that will transform one's attire and appearance to resemble that of a tribal person when one stands in front of it. The AI-aided camera will generate images of clothing worn by tribal people, their lifestyle and their natural surroundings like forests to appear as the background.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate digital museum on tribal freedom struggle (ETV Bharat)

Here are some the Landmark tribal movements are to be exhibited in the museum:

Halba Rebellion (1774-1779)

This is considered the first tribal rebellion in India. This conflict arose in the Bastar region due to a dispute between the royal throne and famine, and was led by the Halba tribe. The rebellion was suppressed by the combined forces of the British, Marathas and Dariyav Dev, but it ignited the spirit of freedom.

Surguja Rebellion (1792)

Under the leadership of Raja Ajit Singh, the people of the Surguja princely state fought against the British and the Raksel Rajputs. The Raksel Rajputs clan claims descent from the Yaduvanshi lineage of the Chandravanshi dynasty. The Kol and other tribes here took up arms against British rule. This rebellion symbolised the spirit of local self-governance and freedom.

Museum will showcase the life of the tribal people, stories of their glory (ETV Bharat)

Bhopalpatnam Rebellion (1795)