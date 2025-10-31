Chhattisgarh Celebrates 25th Anniversary With New AI-Powered Tribal Museum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate digital museum on tribal freedom struggle on November 1
Published : October 31, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh is set to get the country's first fully digital tribal museum, built in Raipur on its 25th anniversary. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1.
This museum will showcase the life of the tribal people, stories of their glory and stories of tribal heroes and their folk culture using modern technology and virtual reality.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the museum, which is going to be inaugurated on November 1, will tell the story of the tribal struggle and movement against oppression. The museum has been built using state-of-the-art technology.
"It should be our collective effort to ensure that future generations are aware of their heritage and legacy. Preserving the struggles that this community has undertaken to protect the interests and cultural heritage of their community is our priority," said the Chief Minister.
In what is being described as the country's first tribal digital museum, 16 galleries have been created. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum will include the work of local artists as well as those from Odisha and Kolkata. A total of 16 galleries will encapsulate tribal freedom fighters and movements of Chhattisgarh.
At the tribal museum in Chhattisgarh, a camera has been installed using artificial intelligence (AI), incorporating technology that will transform one's attire and appearance to resemble that of a tribal person when one stands in front of it. The AI-aided camera will generate images of clothing worn by tribal people, their lifestyle and their natural surroundings like forests to appear as the background.
Here are some the Landmark tribal movements are to be exhibited in the museum:
Halba Rebellion (1774-1779)
This is considered the first tribal rebellion in India. This conflict arose in the Bastar region due to a dispute between the royal throne and famine, and was led by the Halba tribe. The rebellion was suppressed by the combined forces of the British, Marathas and Dariyav Dev, but it ignited the spirit of freedom.
Surguja Rebellion (1792)
Under the leadership of Raja Ajit Singh, the people of the Surguja princely state fought against the British and the Raksel Rajputs. The Raksel Rajputs clan claims descent from the Yaduvanshi lineage of the Chandravanshi dynasty. The Kol and other tribes here took up arms against British rule. This rebellion symbolised the spirit of local self-governance and freedom.
Bhopalpatnam Rebellion (1795)
Captain Mint attempted to enter Bastar on behalf of the East India Company. The Gond, Koya, Dorla, and Madia tribes blocked his path with their weapons. This conflict proved to be the first armed resistance of the local people against foreign rule.
Paralkot Rebellion (1824-1825)
The Abujhmar and Halba tribes, under the leadership of Raja Gend Singh, fought against the combined forces of the British and Marathas. After a long war, the British surrounded Parlakot and hanged Raja Gend Singh on January 20, 1825. This became a symbol of Bastar's bravery.
Tarapur Rebellion (1842-1854)
Diwan Dalganjan Singh protested against the increased taxes (takoli) imposed by the British. The Muria, Madia, and Halba tribes supported him. The British initially suppressed the rebellion, but due to the united resistance of the people, they had to withdraw the tax policy. This was a successful anti-tax movement.
Meria Rebellion (1842-1863)
In the Dantewada region, the Madia and Muria tribes revolted due to British interference in their religious beliefs. The British had tried to ban the worship of deities. The tribals organised a protest, demanding religious freedom.
Koi Rebellion (1859)
This movement took place in South Bastar against the indiscriminate felling of sal and teak trees and the forest policy of the British. Nagalu Dora, Jangu Raju, and other leaders led the movement. The slogan "One head for every Sal tree" resonated. The British were eventually forced to compromise.
Linga Garh Rebellion (1856)
Local heroes like Dhuravrao, Yadorao, and Baburao took up arms against British tax collection and the occupation of water, forests, and land. Many tribals were martyred in the months-long struggle. The British hanged the main leaders, but the flame of freedom did not die out.
Sonakhan Rebellion (1857)
Veer Narayan Singh distributed the grain from British warehouses to the poor to save the famine-stricken people. He was convicted of treason and hanged in Raipur on December 10, 1857. This is considered the first sacrifice in Chhattisgarh's freedom struggle.
Rani-Cho-Cheras Movement (1878)
Queen Jugraj Kunwar of Bastar and local Madia-Muria women protested against King Bhoramdev's foreign marriage and British interference. This women-led movement, which lasted for 8 years, became a symbol of the protection of social traditions and self-respect.
Bhumkal Rebellion (1910)
Under the leadership of Veer Gundadhur, the tribals of Bastar organised a rebellion against the British forest policy, tax collection, and forced labour. Lal Kalindi Singh was its political guide. The Bhumkal Rebellion of 1910 is considered the largest armed freedom struggle in Chhattisgarh.
Read More