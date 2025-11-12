Chhattisgarh Car Damaged In Delhi's Red Fort Blast Was Rented For Wedding Shopping
Among the vehicles damaged in the Red Fort blast, is a Maruti Suzuki with Chhattisgarh registration number, which was rented for wedding shopping.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Balod: A car with a Chhattisgarh registration number was found damaged at Delhi's Red Fort blast site. The impact of the blast was so severe that all the windows were damaged while the driver, who suffered head injuries, is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.
Prashant Baghel, vehicle owner, said the car belongs to his brother Himangshu Baghel, who along with his partner, Jayant Jhamani runs a rental car service named 'Self Drive Service'.
Jayant Jhamani, who had just returned from Delhi, said at the time of blast, the car had stopped near the Chandni Chowk signal. A family in Delhi had rented the car for wedding shopping and all passengers are safe, he said. Several vehicles were damaged in the incident, he added
"I have returned safely and my partner, Himanshu Baghel, will return in a day or two. The car is owned by Himangshu and registered in the name of his brother Prashant Baghel. The damaged Maruti Suzuki, registered with the RTO of Balod district and has a registration number, CG 04 PY 6021. The driver suffered a head injury and is being treated at the hospital. He had sent us a photograph from the accident site," Jhamani said.
According to him, the person who rented the car was having a wedding in his family and had taken the car for shopping. "On their way back, they stopped near the Chandni Chowk signal. The explosion was so powerful that it engulfed all the vehicles parked nearby. We are in constant contact with the family. Everyone is safe," Jhamani said.
The administration and police have informed Baghel family about the incident following a preliminary investigation.
Also Read