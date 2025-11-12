ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Car Damaged In Delhi's Red Fort Blast Was Rented For Wedding Shopping

Balod: A car with a Chhattisgarh registration number was found damaged at Delhi's Red Fort blast site. The impact of the blast was so severe that all the windows were damaged while the driver, who suffered head injuries, is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Prashant Baghel, vehicle owner, said the car belongs to his brother Himangshu Baghel, who along with his partner, Jayant Jhamani runs a rental car service named 'Self Drive Service'.

Jayant Jhamani, who had just returned from Delhi, said at the time of blast, the car had stopped near the Chandni Chowk signal. A family in Delhi had rented the car for wedding shopping and all passengers are safe, he said. Several vehicles were damaged in the incident, he added