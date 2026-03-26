ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Caps Commercial LPG Supply, Sets Timeline For Domestic Refill Booking

An LPG distribution agent arranges cylinders of customers while a customer is taking filled cylinders with him amid reports of limited gas availability in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, March 13, 2026. ( IANS )

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has capped the supply of commercial LPG cylinders at 20 per cent of the previous month’s consumption, while directing time-bound online refill booking for domestic consumers, officials said on Thursday.

Based on available stock, priority categories for LPG supply have been identified. These include educational institutions, hospitals, military and paramilitary camps, jails, hotels, social welfare institutions, railway and airport canteens, government offices, guest houses, animal feed units, and restaurants, an official statement said.

The decision was taken on Wednesday during a review meeting of regional managers of oil companies, chaired by the state's food department secretary, Reena Baba Saheb Kangale, to assess LPG availability and streamline the distribution system in the state amid supply concerns following the West Asia conflict.

It was decided in the meeting that commercial LPG consumers, including institutions and establishments, will now receive a maximum of 20 per cent of their total consumption from the previous month, the statement said.

To ensure timely access for domestic users, the government has directed that online LPG refill booking facilities be made available within 25 days in urban areas and within 45 days in rural areas, it said.