Chhattisgarh Cabinet Okays Urban Gas Distribution Policy
The initiative aims to facilitate the expansion of rapid and seamless gas supply via pipelines, thereby fostering a convenient fuel infrastructure within the urban areas.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Raipur: To expand piped natural gas supply across urban areas, the Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday gave its go-ahead for the 'Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026', which aims to provide clean and more affordable fuel to consumers, officials said.
The approval came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.
The 'Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026' will facilitate the expansion of rapid and seamless gas supply via pipelines, thereby fostering a convenient fuel infrastructure within urban areas. This initiative will promote clean energy, diversify fuel usage, and — alongside the development of pipeline infrastructure in the state — generate large-scale investment and new employment opportunities.
This decision marks a significant step toward strengthening both environmental conservation and public welfare.
मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) April 29, 2026
📍मंत्रालय - महानदी भवन, नवा रायपुर pic.twitter.com/Yg7IMe7ilp
The cabinet has approved the release of financial assistance worth approximately Rs 11,98,84,000 from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund to 6,809 individuals and institutions. This assistance aims to offer immediate relief to the needy, strengthen social support networks, and provide succour during various critical situations.
In another decision, the cabinet approved allotment of five acres of land to the District Cricket Association, Rajnandgaon, at a concessional rate for the construction of a modern sports ground and a cricket academy.
The Cabinet reviewed the demotion order of September 26, 2019, of three IPS officers of the 1988 batch — Sanjay Pillay, RK Vij, and Mukesh Gupta — and decided to revoke it following a comprehensive examination of all relevant administrative facts and circumstances. It deemed all orders issued in pursuance of that decision to be revived and restored to the position existing before the meeting.
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