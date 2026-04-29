ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Okays Urban Gas Distribution Policy

Raipur: To expand piped natural gas supply across urban areas, the Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday gave its go-ahead for the 'Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026', which aims to provide clean and more affordable fuel to consumers, officials said.

The approval came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

The 'Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026' will facilitate the expansion of rapid and seamless gas supply via pipelines, thereby fostering a convenient fuel infrastructure within urban areas. This initiative will promote clean energy, diversify fuel usage, and — alongside the development of pipeline infrastructure in the state — generate large-scale investment and new employment opportunities.

This decision marks a significant step toward strengthening both environmental conservation and public welfare.