Chhattisgarh Cabinet Okays Rules For Tap Water Supply To Rural Households, Funds For PGVT Students' Higher Edu
A proposal has been approved to allocate land for the construction of a new Juvenile Observation Home and a secondary education board's office in Rajnandgaon.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet, in a meeting at Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's residence in Raipur, on Wednesday cleared new rules to ensure regular tap water supply to rural households, including financial aid for small gram panchayats.
The draft Chhattisgarh Panchayat (Rural Tap-Water Operation, Maintenance, and Management) Rules, 2026, will repeal the previous rules from 2024 and a new system aligned with the national standards of the Jal Jeevan Mission will be implemented.
The new rules incorporate all technical, administrative and financial provisions suggested by the Centre to ensure regular operation, maintenance and effective management of tap water supply schemes through gram panchayats.
Under the new provisions, financial assistance will be provided through the Mukhyamantri Nal Jal Anudan scheme for the operation and maintenance of water supply schemes in gram panchayats with a population of less than 1,000. To avail of the assistance, gram panchayats will have to collect at least 50% of the monthly water charges.
Gram panchayats collecting more than 75% of their annual water charges will also be eligible for an annual incentive of Rs 50,000 under the Mukhyamantri Nal Jal Protsahan Rashi scheme.
A provision has also been made to grant a one-time incentive of Rs 50,000 to gram panchayats that ensure 100% metering for two consecutive years.
Access to Higher Education for Students from PGVT
In another major decision, the cabinet also approved recurring and non-recurring grants for three years to the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Mahavidyalaya in Narayanpur to facilitate higher education for students from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) of the Abujhmarh region.
The college, which commenced operations from the 2026-27 academic session, will receive an estimated Rs 40.98 crore over three years for its functioning and infrastructure development, as the cabinet approved relaxation of certain norms prescribed under the Chhattisgarh Private Colleges and Institutions (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2006, for the purpose.
The move will directly benefit students from Abujhmarh and surrounding remote tribal areas, enabling them to access quality higher education closer to their homes and providing a new impetus to the educational and socio-economic development of the tribal community.
Juvenile Observation Home in Rajnandgaon
The cabinet has approved a proposal to allocate land to the Department of Women and Child Development for the construction of a new Juvenile Observation Home in Rajnandgaon. Under it, 0.223 hectares — equivalent to 24,090 square feet — of land in Kaurinbhantha village will be allocated. The facility will strengthen arrangements for their safe accommodation, care, counselling, education and rehabilitation.
Secondary Education Board Office in Rajnandgaon
In another decision, the cabinet approved the allotment of 264 square metres of land on the premises of the State High School in Baldev Bagh area of Rajnandgaon city for setting up a divisional office of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.
This will enable students, parents, and educational institutions in Rajnandgaon and surrounding areas to access education-related services locally.
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