ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Okays Rules For Tap Water Supply To Rural Households, Funds For PGVT Students' Higher Edu

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet, in a meeting at Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's residence in Raipur, on Wednesday cleared new rules to ensure regular tap water supply to rural households, including financial aid for small gram panchayats.

The draft Chhattisgarh Panchayat (Rural Tap-Water Operation, Maintenance, and Management) Rules, 2026, will repeal the previous rules from 2024 and a new system aligned with the national standards of the Jal Jeevan Mission will be implemented.

The new rules incorporate all technical, administrative and financial provisions suggested by the Centre to ensure regular operation, maintenance and effective management of tap water supply schemes through gram panchayats.

Under the new provisions, financial assistance will be provided through the Mukhyamantri Nal Jal Anudan scheme for the operation and maintenance of water supply schemes in gram panchayats with a population of less than 1,000. To avail of the assistance, gram panchayats will have to collect at least 50% of the monthly water charges.

Gram panchayats collecting more than 75% of their annual water charges will also be eligible for an annual incentive of Rs 50,000 under the Mukhyamantri Nal Jal Protsahan Rashi scheme.

A provision has also been made to grant a one-time incentive of Rs 50,000 to gram panchayats that ensure 100% metering for two consecutive years.

Access to Higher Education for Students from PGVT

In another major decision, the cabinet also approved recurring and non-recurring grants for three years to the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Mahavidyalaya in Narayanpur to facilitate higher education for students from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) of the Abujhmarh region.