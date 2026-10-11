ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Okays Recruitment Of Ex-Agniveers As Constables, Renames Tribal Welfare Department

A file photo of CM Vishu Deo Sai. ( IANS )

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Sunday approved the recruitment of former Agniveers to 36 posts of constables in the state home department.

At the end of the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai at his residence in the Civil Lines area of ​​Raipur, Deputy CM Arun Sao said the state government has already implemented a provision for 10% category-wise reservation for former Agniveers for these posts.

In another decision, the Department of Primitive Tribe Development has been renamed as the Department of Tribal Affairs by amending the Chhattisgarh Government's Rules of Business (Allocation of Business Rules). After the meeting, Sai said Chhattisgarh receives 42% of the central tax revenue. "Previously, the state used to receive 32% of the central tax revenue, but after becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi increased this share by 10%," he said.