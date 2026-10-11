Chhattisgarh Cabinet Okays Recruitment Of Ex-Agniveers As Constables, Renames Tribal Welfare Department
Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said that the state government has already implemented a provision for 10% category-wise reservation for former Agniveers for these posts.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Sunday approved the recruitment of former Agniveers to 36 posts of constables in the state home department.
At the end of the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai at his residence in the Civil Lines area of Raipur, Deputy CM Arun Sao said the state government has already implemented a provision for 10% category-wise reservation for former Agniveers for these posts.
In another decision, the Department of Primitive Tribe Development has been renamed as the Department of Tribal Affairs by amending the Chhattisgarh Government's Rules of Business (Allocation of Business Rules).
After the meeting, Sai said Chhattisgarh receives 42% of the central tax revenue. "Previously, the state used to receive 32% of the central tax revenue, but after becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi increased this share by 10%," he said.
He said the nation knows that PM Modi's first year was dedicated to the country's poor. "He launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to ensure the poor had permanent housing. To uphold the dignity of women, he ensured toilets were built in every household. He even initiated the Jan Dhan Yojana to ensure everyone had a bank account," Sai added.
The CM further noted that a former Prime Minister had publicly stated that if Rs 100 were sent from Delhi for development, only Rs 15 would reach the village, meaning Rs 85 were lost to leakage.
"When the announcement to open Jan Dhan accounts was made, rumours circulated questioning the benefit of opening accounts with a zero balance. Today, however, government funds are being deposited directly into these very accounts, and the money reaches the beneficiaries in full — demonstrating the true significance of the Jan Dhan account," he added.
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