ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Okays 10% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In State Jobs, Tax Exemption For 'Hanuman Ansh'

Raipur: Former Agniveer soldiers will get a 10% reservation in direct recruitment to Class III posts in Chhattisgarh services, as the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led cabinet approved it in a meeting on Wednesday at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhavan in Raipur.

The 'Chhattisgarh Public Service Former Agniveer Soldiers Recruitment Rules, 2026' will provide the framework for implementing the reservation already approved for former Agniveers, said an official.

The state government had earlier approved 10% reservation for former Agniveer soldiers in Class III posts in state civil services.

The provision will make former Agniveers eligible for reservation in posts including constable in the Police Department, forest guard in the Forest and Climate Change Department and jail prahari in the Prisons Department.

The rules specify appointment and service conditions, recruitment criteria, reservation provisions and the selection process for implementing the quota for former Agniveers.

The cabinet also granted post-facto approval to the revised Guest Lecturer Policy-2026, issued after administrative approval, for government colleges and universities. The revised policy clarifies that if two candidates of the same category secure equal marks in the merit list, preference will be given to a candidate who is a domicile of Chhattisgarh.