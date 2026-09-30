Chhattisgarh Cabinet Okays 10% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In State Jobs, Tax Exemption For 'Hanuman Ansh'
The cabinet also provided opportunities for reappointing displaced guest lecturers from both government colleges and state universities to vacant posts, utilising their prior work experience.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Raipur: Former Agniveer soldiers will get a 10% reservation in direct recruitment to Class III posts in Chhattisgarh services, as the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led cabinet approved it in a meeting on Wednesday at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhavan in Raipur.
The 'Chhattisgarh Public Service Former Agniveer Soldiers Recruitment Rules, 2026' will provide the framework for implementing the reservation already approved for former Agniveers, said an official.
The state government had earlier approved 10% reservation for former Agniveer soldiers in Class III posts in state civil services.
The provision will make former Agniveers eligible for reservation in posts including constable in the Police Department, forest guard in the Forest and Climate Change Department and jail prahari in the Prisons Department.
The rules specify appointment and service conditions, recruitment criteria, reservation provisions and the selection process for implementing the quota for former Agniveers.
The cabinet also granted post-facto approval to the revised Guest Lecturer Policy-2026, issued after administrative approval, for government colleges and universities. The revised policy clarifies that if two candidates of the same category secure equal marks in the merit list, preference will be given to a candidate who is a domicile of Chhattisgarh.
It also provides that under the maximum 30 marks allotted for teaching experience, five marks will be awarded to candidates who have completed at least five months of teaching in an academic session at a state university, in addition to experience in government colleges. The earlier policy did not specifically provide for the benefit of teaching experience gained at state universities.
The cabinet also decided to provide opportunities for reappointing displaced guest lecturers from both government colleges and state universities to vacant posts, utilising their prior work experience.
Furthermore, to rectify existing discrepancies in honorarium determination, a 'working-day-based' honorarium system will be implemented to replace the 'period-based' system.
Provisions concerning the work responsibilities, duration of work, and casual leave for guest lecturers and other guest academic staff have also been clarified.
In line with Sai's September 10 announcement that the film would be made tax-free in the state, the cabinet also approved an order issued by the Commercial Tax Department to reimburse cinema halls an amount equivalent to the state goods and services tax (SGST) payable on admission for screenings of the film "Hanuman Ansh".
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