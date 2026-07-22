Chhattisgarh Cabinet Forms Panel To Oversee Fertiliser Supply; Approves 10 Pc Quota For Agniveers
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan, a government official said.
By PTI
Published : July 22, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to ensure timely and smooth availability of fertilisers for farmers and suggest measures for improving supply, distribution and management of fertilisers in the state, officials said.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, a government official said. The sub-committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who also holds the Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Urban Administration and Development, and Sports and Youth Welfare portfolios.
Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare Minister Ramvichar Netam, Cooperation Minister Kedar Kashyap and Finance Minister O P Choudhary will serve as members of the sub-committee. The Agriculture Production Commissioner will act as the convenor of the panel.
The panel will ensure timely and seamless availability of fertilisers to farmers during the kharif and rabi crop seasons and provide suggestions, recommendations and guidance on matters related to fertiliser supply, distribution and management, he said.
The sub-committee will be empowered to invite officers of concerned departments, subject experts and representatives of other organisations whenever required. It will submit recommendations and guidance to the state government on issues related to fertiliser availability, supply and distribution, he said.
The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to frame the Chhattisgarh Agniveer Soldiers Reservation of Vacancies in Class III Posts in State Civil Services Rules, 2026, providing for a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveer soldiers in the direct recruitment for Class III posts - specifically Constables in the Police Department, Forest Guards in the Forest and Climate Change Department, and Warders in the Jail Department, he said.
The decision has been taken in compliance with the announcement made by CM Sai in the state assembly on July 26, 2024. The benefit will be available to Agniveers who have completed four years of service in the Indian Armed Forces and have been discharged with a valid service certificate, he said.
The move would provide better employment opportunities to former Agniveers while enabling the police, forest and prison departments to benefit from their training, discipline and experience, he added.