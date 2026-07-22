ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Forms Panel To Oversee Fertiliser Supply; Approves 10 Pc Quota For Agniveers

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to ensure timely and smooth availability of fertilisers for farmers and suggest measures for improving supply, distribution and management of fertilisers in the state, officials said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, a government official said. The sub-committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who also holds the Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Urban Administration and Development, and Sports and Youth Welfare portfolios.

Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare Minister Ramvichar Netam, Cooperation Minister Kedar Kashyap and Finance Minister O P Choudhary will serve as members of the sub-committee. The Agriculture Production Commissioner will act as the convenor of the panel.

The panel will ensure timely and seamless availability of fertilisers to farmers during the kharif and rabi crop seasons and provide suggestions, recommendations and guidance on matters related to fertiliser supply, distribution and management, he said.