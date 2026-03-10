ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Clears Bill To Curb 'Forced' Religious Conversions

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft of a bill aimed at preventing religious conversion through force, inducement, fraudulent means or misrepresentation.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the premises of the Legislative Assembly in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, where the budget session is currently on.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said the cabinet approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Dharm Swantantraya Vidheyak, 2026 (Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026), which seeks to effectively curb conversion from one faith to another through force, allurement, undue influence or false representation.

The bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

Currently, the Chhattisgarh Dharm Swantantraya Adhiniyam (Freedom of Religion Act), 1968, is in force in the state, which came into existence on November 1, 2000.

The cabinet also approved withdrawal of 13 cases related to political protests, a decision based on the recommendations of a ministerial sub-committee formed to review such matters, Sao stated.

In another decision, the cabinet gave nod to a proposal to determine grant rates for projects and plants based on non-conventional energy sources, he said.

Under the proposal, the Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA) will provide a state subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh for solar high-mast plants in 2024-25 and 2025-26. For 2026-27 and subsequent years, the subsidy will be 30 per cent of the tender rate or Rs 1.5 lakh, whichever is lower, Sao informed.