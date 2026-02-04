Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves SOG, Anti-Narcotics Task Forces, Pilot Training
Published : February 4, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday approved the creation of a Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and district-level anti-narcotics task forces in ten districts. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
The cabinet gave its nod to the creation of 44 new posts for the SOG under the Special Branch of the police headquarters, a provision for which had been made in the 2025-26 budget, a government official said.
The special force will take decisive action against drug trafficking in Raipur, Mahasamund, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar, Surguja, Kabirdham, Jashpur, Rajnandgaon, and Korba. Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) would be set up at various airports and airstrips in the state. The cabinet cleared operational guidelines for the same.
The initiative aims to provide pilot training facilities through private participation in view of the rising demand, the official said. The cabinet has also approved the Chhattisgarh Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy 2025-26. This policy will strengthen the startup ecosystem, incubators, and innovation-based enterprises in the state.
The Council of Ministers have decided to hand over 35 completed residential colonies constructed by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board and Raipur Development Authority to municipal corporations and municipalities. This will provide residents with basic amenities like water, roads, electricity, and sanitation, and will provide relief from double maintenance fees.
The cabinet has decided to construct a large multi-story building for government departments and corporations in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. This will ensure better land utilisation.
To accelerate planned development in the Sirpur and Arpa regions, the cabinet authorised district collectors to allot government land in areas under the Sirpur and Arpa Special Area Development Authorities.
The state Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Chhattisgarh Cloud First Policy. Under this policy, all government departments will only access services from cloud service providers approved by the Government of India. This will ensure reduced IT costs, improved cybersecurity, continuity of services during disasters, and 24x7 availability of citizen services, the official said.
Besides, the cabinet also approved a Mobile Tower Scheme to expand digital infrastructure in geographically difficult and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas. The scheme will simplify and expedite approvals for mobile tower installations in remote areas, the official added. (With Agency Inputs)
