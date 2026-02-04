ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves SOG, Anti-Narcotics Task Forces, Pilot Training

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday approved the creation of a Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and district-level anti-narcotics task forces in ten districts. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The cabinet gave its nod to the creation of 44 new posts for the SOG under the Special Branch of the police headquarters, a provision for which had been made in the 2025-26 budget, a government official said.

The special force will take decisive action against drug trafficking in Raipur, Mahasamund, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar, Surguja, Kabirdham, Jashpur, Rajnandgaon, and Korba. Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) would be set up at various airports and airstrips in the state. The cabinet cleared operational guidelines for the same.

The initiative aims to provide pilot training facilities through private participation in view of the rising demand, the official said. The cabinet has also approved the Chhattisgarh Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy 2025-26. This policy will strengthen the startup ecosystem, incubators, and innovation-based enterprises in the state.

The Council of Ministers have decided to hand over 35 completed residential colonies constructed by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board and Raipur Development Authority to municipal corporations and municipalities. This will provide residents with basic amenities like water, roads, electricity, and sanitation, and will provide relief from double maintenance fees.