ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves CM Startup And NIPUN Mission To Boost Youth Employment, Innovation

Raipur: To boost youth employment, skills, and innovation, the Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'Chief Minister Startup and NIPUN Mission' with a budgetary provision of Rs 500 crore for the next five years.

Under this mission, entrepreneurship development centres, 100 emerging technology labs, and five industry excellence centres will be established across all 33 districts. Through the NIPUN JOB Engine, youth will receive skill training tailored to industry needs, and formal employment opportunities will be expanded.

"The government's goal is not merely to secure jobs for the youth but to transform them from job seekers into job creators. Efforts will be made to establish Chhattisgarh as a major hub for startups, innovation, and industries based on new technologies," Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

The cabinet has also approved the Chhattisgarh Export Promotion Policy 2026-30 to develop the state into a leading export hub. It entails creating a robust export ecosystem and logistics infrastructure.

In addition to providing exporters with better market access and trade facilities, the policy will promote the export of value-added products from the agricultural and industrial sectors. Emphasis will be placed on providing the state's entrepreneurs and exporters with direct access to international markets through e-commerce, trade fairs, and exhibitions.

To foster youth skill development, the cabinet has also approved a proposal to establish a National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) in Naya Raipur Atal Nagar.

A decision has been made to allocate 10 acres of land for free in Tendua village for this purpose. The institute, to be developed at a cost of approximately Rs 200 crore, will feature modern academic, administrative, and hostel facilities.