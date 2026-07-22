ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves 10% Reservation For Agniveers In Group C Government Jobs

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has approved 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment to Group C posts in state government services. The policy is formed to ensure the rehabilitation and dignified employment of soldiers completing four years of service under the Agnipath scheme.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday. The Cabinet approved the proposal to frame the Reservation Rules, 2026, providing 10 per cent reservation for eligible Agniveers in vacancies under Group C state civil services.

The reservation will apply to direct recruitment for posts such as Constables in the Police Department, Forest Guards in the Forest and Climate Change Department, and Jail Warders in the Prison Department. The benefit will be available only to Agniveers who have successfully completed four years of service in the Indian Armed Forces and have been discharged with a valid service certificate.

The decision comes after Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's announcement made in the State Assembly on July 26, 2024. The state government said the military training, discipline and work experience of Agniveers would strengthen the police, forest and prison services departments.

In another important decision, the Cabinet approved the formation of a ministerial sub-committee to ensure the timely and smooth availability of fertilisers to farmers during both the Kharif and Rabi seasons.