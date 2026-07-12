Chhattisgarh: Burglars Target Five More Temples in Kanker Within 72 Hours
Thefts reported at five temples in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district over the past 72 hours.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Kanker: A series of thefts at several temples in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district have taken place recently with five more incidents at the religious sites reported in the past 72 hours raising public concerns.
Late on Saturday night, unidentified thieves broke into the famous Balaji Temple in Rajapara and the Shiva Temple located on the Upar-Niche Road (Marine Drive). After breaking the locks, the burglars entered the temple premises and stole cash kept in donation boxes before fleeing from the spot.
The thefts came to light early Sunday when priests and members of the temple management committees arrived for morning prayers and found the locks broken and temple premises ransacked. Police were informed immediately and an investigation is going on.
The latest incidents follow similar burglaries at Shitala Temple (dating back to the princely state era), the Shani Temple, and a temple in the Rice Mill Para locality. The repeated targeting of religious places has sparked anger among devotees, with temple committees demanding swift action against those responsible.
Police have registered separate cases and launched an investigation. Officers are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and collecting technical evidence to identify the suspects.
Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sahu said that complaints have been registered and the investigations are going on. “Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined, and suspects are being identified,”Sahu said.
Also Read