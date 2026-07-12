ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Burglars Target Five More Temples in Kanker Within 72 Hours

Kanker: A series of thefts at several temples in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district have taken place recently with five more incidents at the religious sites reported in the past 72 hours raising public concerns.

Late on Saturday night, unidentified thieves broke into the famous Balaji Temple in Rajapara and the Shiva Temple located on the Upar-Niche Road (Marine Drive). After breaking the locks, the burglars entered the temple premises and stole cash kept in donation boxes before fleeing from the spot.

The thefts came to light early Sunday when priests and members of the temple management committees arrived for morning prayers and found the locks broken and temple premises ransacked. Police were informed immediately and an investigation is going on.