ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Brides Allege Cheap Ornament Given Under CM Kanya Vivah Yojana, Department Promises Probe

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: Months after 189 couples were married under the Chief Minister's Kanya Vivah Yojana, the newlyweds of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district have alleged that their mangalsutras (sacred wedding necklaces) — gifted by the government as part of the wedding scheme package — have turned black. The say the government had said the ornament was made of gold-plated silver, but it now appears they are made of a cheaper metal.

The marriages took place at Chanwaridand in Khadgawan on February 10, but the mangalsutra controversy began gaining traction this month, as one recipient after another have begun going public.

With the opposition Congress now raising questions, the state's political atmosphere has heated up. Alleging that similar complaints were filed last year as well, and that cases of corruption against the state Department of Women and Child Development have become frequent of late, former Congress MLA Gulab Kamro said if an impartial investigation is not conducted at the district level, she is going to lodge a formal complaint with the departmental secretary.

The department in question has denied any irregularities regarding the issue, saying there were no lapses in the scheme's implementation and that all payments were made in accordance with government regulations.

Department Explains, BJP Calls For Probe