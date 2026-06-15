Chhattisgarh: Brides Allege Cheap Ornament Given Under CM Kanya Vivah Yojana, Department Promises Probe
The state Department of Women and Child Development says the mangalsutras given for the February mass wedding were not meant to be made of silver.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: Months after 189 couples were married under the Chief Minister's Kanya Vivah Yojana, the newlyweds of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district have alleged that their mangalsutras (sacred wedding necklaces) — gifted by the government as part of the wedding scheme package — have turned black. The say the government had said the ornament was made of gold-plated silver, but it now appears they are made of a cheaper metal.
The marriages took place at Chanwaridand in Khadgawan on February 10, but the mangalsutra controversy began gaining traction this month, as one recipient after another have begun going public.
With the opposition Congress now raising questions, the state's political atmosphere has heated up. Alleging that similar complaints were filed last year as well, and that cases of corruption against the state Department of Women and Child Development have become frequent of late, former Congress MLA Gulab Kamro said if an impartial investigation is not conducted at the district level, she is going to lodge a formal complaint with the departmental secretary.
The department in question has denied any irregularities regarding the issue, saying there were no lapses in the scheme's implementation and that all payments were made in accordance with government regulations.
Department Explains, BJP Calls For Probe
Aditya Sharma, representing the Department of Women and Child Development, dismissed all allegations, saying the facts regarding the dispute differ from the claims being made. He clarified that the distributed mangalsutras were not made of silver and that the department had paid only Rs 989 for each.
"Under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana, an amount exceeding the standard limit was deposited into the bride's account. While the scheme's provisions stipulated a transfer of Rs 35,000 via RTGS to the bride's account, the amount actually transferred was Rs 36,000. The balance of around Rs 1,000 — originally allocated for the mangalsutra — was also deposited in the beneficiary's account," said District Programme Officer Aditya Sharma.
He added that the scheme mandates a total expenditure of Rs 50,000 per marriage. This includes Rs 35,000 transferred to the bride's account, Rs 8,000 for organising the wedding ceremony, and Rs 7,000 for essential provisions, and that the mass marriage in question was organised in adherence to these rules.
In response, BJP state spokesperson Ujjwal Deepak said an investigation into the episode is currently underway. He said the local MLA and state Health Minister, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, has issued instructions to have the complaints investigated. "If corruption or irregularities come to light at any stage of the probe, strict action will be taken against the concerned official or guilty party. No one found guilty will be spared," said Deepak.
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