ETV Bharat / state

Woman Refuses To Marry After Groom Arrives For Wedding Drunk In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa

Janjgir Champa: A 22-year-old woman refused to marry after finding the groom heavily inebriated during the wedding ceremony in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.

The wedding was slated at Kosmanda village on the night of June 23. The groom arrived with the wedding procession from Khokhara village to Muskan Pradhan's house. But Muskan refused to marry after being exposed to the groom's condition. Muskan's family supported her decision. However, as the groom's party refused to call off the wedding, it led to arguments and scuffles and later persuasion by police and community members before the wedding was called off.

Muskan's engagement ceremony was held with great pomp and show in Khokhara village. Finally, the day arrived when Muskan, with henna adorning her hands waited for the groom's arrival. It all seemed normal. The wedding procession arrived at Muskan's house, and the groom, accompanied by his companions, got out of his car to perform the 'Dwar Puja'.

Soon, discussions started over the groom arriving for his wedding heavily drunk. Word reached Muskan who crossed the threshold of her house, and slapped the inebriated groom on the cheek.