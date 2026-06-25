Woman Refuses To Marry After Groom Arrives For Wedding Drunk In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa
Muskan Pradhan's bold and rare stand earned her accolades. She has been appointed counsellor with monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Janjgir Champa: A 22-year-old woman refused to marry after finding the groom heavily inebriated during the wedding ceremony in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.
The wedding was slated at Kosmanda village on the night of June 23. The groom arrived with the wedding procession from Khokhara village to Muskan Pradhan's house. But Muskan refused to marry after being exposed to the groom's condition. Muskan's family supported her decision. However, as the groom's party refused to call off the wedding, it led to arguments and scuffles and later persuasion by police and community members before the wedding was called off.
Muskan's engagement ceremony was held with great pomp and show in Khokhara village. Finally, the day arrived when Muskan, with henna adorning her hands waited for the groom's arrival. It all seemed normal. The wedding procession arrived at Muskan's house, and the groom, accompanied by his companions, got out of his car to perform the 'Dwar Puja'.
Soon, discussions started over the groom arriving for his wedding heavily drunk. Word reached Muskan who crossed the threshold of her house, and slapped the inebriated groom on the cheek.
Muskan's family members demanded the procession to return, leading to a scuffle between the grooms' party and the bride's family. Upon receiving information about the incident, Champa police arrived at the spot and calmed the situation. Muskan's refusal to marry forced the procession to return empty-handed.
"I learned that the groom was drunk. I felt uneasy and decided not to marry. My family also welcomed the decision. After that, I sent the groom and the wedding procession back," said Muskan.
Muskan's mother Savita Pradhan said her husband father was an alcoholic and died 15 years after marriage. "Muskan and her siblings witnessed the adverse effects of their father's drinking since childhood. Due to our financial condition, Muskan studied only until Class X and, fulfilling her duty as the eldest daughter, began supporting her family by taking up sewing and embroidery work," she said.
Muskan's rare stand reached the ears of the Collector and Superintendent of Police along with social and women's organizations who honored Muskan and her family. Impressed by Muskan's bold decision, Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Pandey appointed her as a counselor with a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000. Collector Janmejay Mahobe also honored Muskan and assured her of schooling, vocational training, and benefits under government schemes.
"We welcome Muskan's decision. The district administration will support Muskan in the future. If she wants to learn a skill now, she will be helped with that too," said Mahobe.
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