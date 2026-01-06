ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh BJP MLA's Son Booked In Hit-And-Run Case In Raipur; Victim Critical

Raipur: Police here on Monday registered a case against the son of BJP MLA and former Union minister Renuka Singh after his four-wheeler allegedly rammed into a motorcycle, leaving the rider seriously injured, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 1 AM at Salasar Chowk under Telibandha police station limits when the victim, Tribhuvan Singh (34), a disc jockey (DJ), was returning home in Telibandha after finishing work, a senior police official said.

Accused Balwant Singh (34) was driving his car from Arang side towards Telibandha, with his friends on board, when the four-wheeler hit the motorcycle. After hitting the motorbike, Balwant Singh allegedly fled the scene in another car, he said.

Raipur Police said a case was registered against the accused at the Telibandha police station under Sections 125(a) (act endangering personal safety of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further sections would be added after receiving the medical report, police added.