Chhattisgarh BJP MLA's Son Booked In Hit-And-Run Case In Raipur; Victim Critical
The son of a former Union minister and incumbent BJP MLA has been booked in hit-and-run case after his car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST
Raipur: Police here on Monday registered a case against the son of BJP MLA and former Union minister Renuka Singh after his four-wheeler allegedly rammed into a motorcycle, leaving the rider seriously injured, officials said.
The incident occurred at around 1 AM at Salasar Chowk under Telibandha police station limits when the victim, Tribhuvan Singh (34), a disc jockey (DJ), was returning home in Telibandha after finishing work, a senior police official said.
Accused Balwant Singh (34) was driving his car from Arang side towards Telibandha, with his friends on board, when the four-wheeler hit the motorcycle. After hitting the motorbike, Balwant Singh allegedly fled the scene in another car, he said.
Raipur Police said a case was registered against the accused at the Telibandha police station under Sections 125(a) (act endangering personal safety of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further sections would be added after receiving the medical report, police added.
Victim Tribhuvan Singh has been admitted to a government hospital in the state capital and his condition is stated to be critical. Further investigation into the incident is underway.
Notably, Renuka Singh, the MLA from Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST) constituency in Chhattisgarh, served as Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs from 2019 to 2023.
Also Read: