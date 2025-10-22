ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Purandar Mishra Faces Congress's Heat For Wishing Naxals 'Happy Diwali'

Raipur: BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh's Raipur North constituency, Purandar Mishra, is in the eye of the storm for wishing Naxalites a 'Happy Diwali'. His comments at a Diwali event have raised political temperature in Chhattisgarh with the Congress hitting back, saying that Mishra is 'mentally unstable.'

"I wish the Naxalite brothers a happy Diwali. I congratulate all the policemen, the army, and all those working in it. I especially congratulate Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma. All have done a great job and begun the work of developing Chhattisgarh," Mishra said.

Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur said that Purandar Mishra should clarify whether this is his statement or the BJP's. Mishra hit back, saying Congress's double standards have been exposed. "During its five-year tenure, the Congress party took no action against the Naxalites. After Amit Shah resolved to free the country from Naxalism, the Maoists are surrendering," he said.