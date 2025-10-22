Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Purandar Mishra Faces Congress's Heat For Wishing Naxals 'Happy Diwali'
Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur hit back at Purandar Mishra, seeking clarification from the BJP MLA.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 12:27 AM IST
Raipur: BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh's Raipur North constituency, Purandar Mishra, is in the eye of the storm for wishing Naxalites a 'Happy Diwali'. His comments at a Diwali event have raised political temperature in Chhattisgarh with the Congress hitting back, saying that Mishra is 'mentally unstable.'
"I wish the Naxalite brothers a happy Diwali. I congratulate all the policemen, the army, and all those working in it. I especially congratulate Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma. All have done a great job and begun the work of developing Chhattisgarh," Mishra said.
Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur said that Purandar Mishra should clarify whether this is his statement or the BJP's. Mishra hit back, saying Congress's double standards have been exposed. "During its five-year tenure, the Congress party took no action against the Naxalites. After Amit Shah resolved to free the country from Naxalism, the Maoists are surrendering," he said.
Thakur defended his party's stand on Naxalites, saying they are against the state's development. "Naxalites are the cause of unrest, and have brutally murdered hundreds of people. Our soldiers have been martyred. Naxalites also killed Bhima Mandavi, a frontline Congress leader. After all these, the BJP leader's affinity for Naxalites appears beyond our comprehension. Bastar's development has been hampered," he added.
He accused the BJP of maintaining a soft stance on Naxalism. "By congratulating the Naxalites, the BJP has made clear that it is soft towards Maoists. Therefore, the Congress demands that action be taken against Purandar Mishra. The BJP should clarify whether it is with the Naxalites or with the people of the state," Thakur said.