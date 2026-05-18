Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Robbed Of Mobile Phone During Morning Walk; Congress Slams Govt Over Law And Order
Police said that the thieves snatched Kaushik's mobile phone while he was walking alone on a PWD flyover under the Civil Lines police station limits.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Raipur: Unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched the mobile phone of senior BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik during his morning walk on Monday, triggering a political row over law and order.
The Opposition Congress targeted the BJP government over the incident, stating that it had occurred during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to the state and calling it "a slap on the state's so-called good governance".
According to the police, motorcycle-borne thieves snatched Kaushik's mobile phone while he was walking alone on a PWD flyover under the Civil Lines police station limits. After being alerted, the police rushed to the area and began scanning CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify and trace the accused, an official said.
छत्तीसगढ़वासी अपनी सुरक्षा स्वयं करें!!!— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 18, 2026
अभी सूचना मिली है कि छत्तीसगढ़ भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता, बिल्हा विधायक, पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री धरम लाल कौशिक जी के साथ आज मॉर्निंग वॉक के दौरान सिविल लाइन में लूटपाट हो गई है, चोर उनका मोबाइल छीनकर भाग गए.
सोचिए जरा! जब देश के गृहमंत्री…
Speaking to reporters, former assembly speaker Kaushik confirmed the incident and said he had informed the police, and they are investigating.
Slamming the state government, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a post on X, said the incident, which occurred during a morning walk while the country's Home Minister Amit Shah is in Chhattisgarh, is "a slap on the face of so-called good governance".
"Incidents of theft, stabbing, murder, and robbery are at their peak everywhere. Meanwhile, the state's most incompetent Home Minister is busy with reels and receptions," he wrote.
In another post, Baghel shared the live programme link of Shah's flagging off 'CG Dial 112' emergency response service vehicle in Raipur from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's handle, and wrote, "Here you keep flagging off 'Dial 112', while thieves snatched Dharam Lal Kaushik ji's mobile and escaped".
Shah is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh to attend a series of programmes and chair a meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Bastar.
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