ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Robbed Of Mobile Phone During Morning Walk; Congress Slams Govt Over Law And Order

Raipur: Unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched the mobile phone of senior BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik during his morning walk on Monday, triggering a political row over law and order.

The Opposition Congress targeted the BJP government over the incident, stating that it had occurred during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to the state and calling it "a slap on the state's so-called good governance".

According to the police, motorcycle-borne thieves snatched Kaushik's mobile phone while he was walking alone on a PWD flyover under the Civil Lines police station limits. After being alerted, the police rushed to the area and began scanning CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify and trace the accused, an official said.