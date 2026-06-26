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Chhattisgarh Begins Preparations To Implement Uniform Civil Code In State

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that preliminary work on the UCC has commenced in accordance with the rules framed for its implementation.

Chhattisgarh
File photo of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. ((IANS))
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has initiated the process of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. A high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has begun its work after receiving approval to start functioning from June 26.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that preliminary work on the UCC has commenced in accordance with the rules framed for its implementation. He said that the government is working on all aspects related to introducing the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Chief Minister Sai said other members in the committee include retired IAS officers Shatrughan Singh and M K Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar, and retired principal Jyoti Rani Singh. According to the Chief Minister, the committee will conduct a survey of the state's social and economic conditions before finalising its recommendations.

When asked about the timeline for implementing the Uniform Civil Code, Sai said the process is currently in its initial stages, with surveys and groundwork underway. No date has yet been fixed for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposed legal framework to introduce a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all Indian citizens, irrespective of religion, caste or gender.

Read More:

  1. BJP Govt Set For Early UCC Rollout In Bengal, Bill Likely On Monday
  2. Madhya Pradesh May Bring Inter-Caste Tribal Marriages Under UCC; Draft Likely Within 10 Days
  3. Bhajanlal Govt Sets Ball Rolling On UCC In Rajasthan, Congress Alleges Attempt To Divert Attention

TAGGED:

UCC
CHHATTISGARH GOVERNMENT
CIVIL LAWS
LEGAL REFORMS
UNIFORM CIVIL CODE

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