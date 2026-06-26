ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Begins Preparations To Implement Uniform Civil Code In State

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has initiated the process of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. A high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has begun its work after receiving approval to start functioning from June 26.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that preliminary work on the UCC has commenced in accordance with the rules framed for its implementation. He said that the government is working on all aspects related to introducing the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Chief Minister Sai said other members in the committee include retired IAS officers Shatrughan Singh and M K Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar, and retired principal Jyoti Rani Singh. According to the Chief Minister, the committee will conduct a survey of the state's social and economic conditions before finalising its recommendations.