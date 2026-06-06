Bastar's 'Tree Man' Strikes Gold With World’s Costliest Miyazaki Mango Cultivation
Bastar is gaining attention for Miyazaki mangoes, one of world’s most expensive fruit varieties, creating new opportunities for farmers and rural growth, reports Sunil Kashyap.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Success stories are emerging from Bastar, shattering the image of Naxalism that the state of Chhattisgarh had been battling for decades. And these success stories are sweet and expensive, literally.
Instead of the smell of gunpowder and explosives, the soil here is spreading the fragrance of premium mangoes - and how! Farmers who once lost hope that farming would help them boost the economic status of the region are reaping Miyazaki mangoes, considered one of the world’s most expensive varieties. This achievement has given farmers a glimpse of a brighter future and opened new avenues of agricultural and economic opportunities.
Behind this success is “Tree Man” Sampat Jha, who was the first to experiment with the variety. The saplings he planted have started bearing fruit after three years of dedicated effort. This year, his farm has witnessed abundant produce, drawing attention from locals and people from neighbouring areas.
Sampat says he purchased a Miyazaki mango sapling at a high cost from Rajahmundry several years ago and planted it in his orchard. “At the time, many people considered it merely an experiment. However, after three years of careful maintenance and hard work, the trees have started bearing fruit. Not many understand that the Miyazaki mango variety requires specialized techniques and intensive care,” he explains.
This achievement not only marks a new beginning in horticulture but also has the potential to inspire farmers to take up Miyazaki cultivation, which benefits from the right climate, soil conditions, and adequate rainfall in Bastar. If cultivated successfully on a larger scale, farmers in the region could earn higher incomes alongside their traditional crops.
Sampat believes that Miyazaki mango cultivation could be highly beneficial for Bastar’s farmers. “With proper technical guidance and market access, the fruit has the potential to transform the region’s agricultural economy. It could also attract young people toward modern horticulture and generate local employment opportunities,” he adds.
Once known primarily for its forests and traditional farming practices, Bastar, in the post-Naxalism era, is now moving towards a new identity through the cultivation of this expensive mango variety. Taken up on a large scale, the initiative, Jha says, could make Bastar one of India’s leading premium fruit-producing regions in the coming years.
The Miyazaki mango originated in Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture, from which it derives its name. The fruit is globally renowned for its attractive deep red-purple colour, exceptional sweetness, and high nutritional value. Typically weighing between 350 and 900 grams, Miyazaki mangoes contain significantly higher sugar levels than ordinary mangoes, giving them their distinctive sweet taste. They are also rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene and folic acid.
In international markets, Miyazaki mangoes are priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per kilogram, earning them the reputation of being among the world’s most expensive mangoes. Experts say the unique combination of taste, nutrition, and rarity contributes to their premium pricing and global appeal.
Also Read: