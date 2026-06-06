ETV Bharat / state

Bastar's 'Tree Man' Strikes Gold With World’s Costliest Miyazaki Mango Cultivation

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Success stories are emerging from Bastar, shattering the image of Naxalism that the state of Chhattisgarh had been battling for decades. And these success stories are sweet and expensive, literally.

Instead of the smell of gunpowder and explosives, the soil here is spreading the fragrance of premium mangoes - and how! Farmers who once lost hope that farming would help them boost the economic status of the region are reaping Miyazaki mangoes, considered one of the world’s most expensive varieties. This achievement has given farmers a glimpse of a brighter future and opened new avenues of agricultural and economic opportunities.

Bastar Farmers Strike Gold With World’s Costliest Miyazaki Mango Cultivation Coming Out Of Naxal Shadow (ETV Bharat)

Behind this success is “Tree Man” Sampat Jha, who was the first to experiment with the variety. The saplings he planted have started bearing fruit after three years of dedicated effort. This year, his farm has witnessed abundant produce, drawing attention from locals and people from neighbouring areas.

Sampat says he purchased a Miyazaki mango sapling at a high cost from Rajahmundry several years ago and planted it in his orchard. “At the time, many people considered it merely an experiment. However, after three years of careful maintenance and hard work, the trees have started bearing fruit. Not many understand that the Miyazaki mango variety requires specialized techniques and intensive care,” he explains.