Chhattisgarh Bans Sale And Use of Analogue Paneer Across State
The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal on Thursday.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 12:03 AM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has banned the sale and use of analogue paneer across the state. The Health Department has announced that the product will no longer be permitted in markets, hotels, restaurants, or roadside eateries.
The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal on Thursday.
Announcing the decision, the minister said that the government would not compromise with public health and would ensure that consumers receive safe and quality food products.
Under the new directive, the sale of analogue paneer has been prohibited with immediate effect. Hotels, restaurants, dhabas and other food establishments across Chhattisgarh have also been barred from using the product in food preparation.
The Food Department has been tasked with monitoring compliance and conducting inspections. Officials said that anyone found violating the rules would face strict action under the provisions of the Food Department and applicable food safety regulations.
Speaking after the meeting, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said, "We cannot compromise with people's health. We will ensure that citizens receive proper and quality food products.”
When asked whether factories manufacturing analogue paneer would be sealed, Jaiswal said that while the sale of the product has been prohibited within Chhattisgarh, there is currently no restriction on its sale in other states.
He said any decision regarding manufacturing units and interstate sales would be taken by the state's Industries Department at a later stage.
Analogue paneer is a paneer substitute made using vegetable fats (such as palm oil), milk solids, starches, emulsifiers and other food additives, instead of being prepared entirely from fresh milk like traditional paneer.
Some restaurants, caterers, and food manufacturers use analogue paneer because it is cheaper than dairy paneer, has a longer shelf life, and it retains its shape better during cooking. While it is not unsafe, analogue paneed should be manufactured accoring to food safety standards and should be correctly labelled as analogue paneer.
According to Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), sale of analogue dairy products is permited provides they comply with food safety regulations and are clearly labbeled as "analogue" or "non-diary" products so consumers are not misled.
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