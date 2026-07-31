ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Bans Sale And Use of Analogue Paneer Across State

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has banned the sale and use of analogue paneer across the state. The Health Department has announced that the product will no longer be permitted in markets, hotels, restaurants, or roadside eateries.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal on Thursday.

Announcing the decision, the minister said that the government would not compromise with public health and would ensure that consumers receive safe and quality food products.

Under the new directive, the sale of analogue paneer has been prohibited with immediate effect. Hotels, restaurants, dhabas and other food establishments across Chhattisgarh have also been barred from using the product in food preparation.

The Food Department has been tasked with monitoring compliance and conducting inspections. Officials said that anyone found violating the rules would face strict action under the provisions of the Food Department and applicable food safety regulations.

Speaking after the meeting, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said, "We cannot compromise with people's health. We will ensure that citizens receive proper and quality food products.”