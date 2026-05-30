Chhattisgarh: Balod DFO Suspects Infection Behind Bat Deaths, Sends Samples For Tests
Samples from dead bats have been sent to Bhopal for tests; while death from heat is suspected, there are fears regarding the risk of infection.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Balod: For decades, bats have treated the premises of the Mines Vocational Training Institute (MVTI) in Dalli-Rajhara, which operates under Steel Authority of India's (SAIL's) Bhilai Steel Plant, as a safe haven. Behind the facility lies a cluster of trees where thousands of bats have resided for many years.
But over the past week or so, hundreds of these bats have been mysteriously dropping dead from these trees.
The deceased bats have been disposed of within the premises by spraying them with chemicals and setting them on fire. Despite this, a foul stench permeates the area according to locals. Bats continue to fall from the trees intermittently, and their remains are visible all across the area.
However, the exact cause behind the death of these bats remains a subject of investigation. Preliminary speculation suggests this could be due to the extreme heat, but experts fear the situation points toward a more serious underlying issue.
Already, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Balod, Abhishek Agarwal, has visited the site and advised people to stay away from the area. His team conducted a meticulous inspection, after which, he noted that similar incidents have already been reported from nearby Kanker and Korba, and that the symptoms observed in the dead bats suggest the presence of an infection.
Risk Of Infection Spreading To Humans
Whether the bats' deaths were caused by an infection or not remains under investigation, but it is accepted that the presence of an infection will raise the risk of it spreading to humans. That's why people are being advised to take safety precautions. The DFO said that while the heat conditions are uniform across the entire region, the fact that deaths are occurring specifically at this single location strongly suggests the presence of an infection.
He added, "We have collected samples from the deceased bats and sent them to an institute in Bhopal for analysis; further details can only be provided following the completion of the investigation."
In all these years, this marks the first time that an incident of this nature has occurred. There is concern in the region regarding this incident; however, the administration has now become proactive in addressing the entire matter, and further action has already commenced. That includes the General Manager of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) ordering an inquiry into the incident, though he declined to issue a statement.
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