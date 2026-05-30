ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Balod DFO Suspects Infection Behind Bat Deaths, Sends Samples For Tests

Samples of dead bats were taken from Balod district and sent to Bhopal ( ETV Bharat )

Balod: For decades, bats have treated the premises of the Mines Vocational Training Institute (MVTI) in Dalli-Rajhara, which operates under Steel Authority of India's (SAIL's) Bhilai Steel Plant, as a safe haven. Behind the facility lies a cluster of trees where thousands of bats have resided for many years.

But over the past week or so, hundreds of these bats have been mysteriously dropping dead from these trees.

The deceased bats have been disposed of within the premises by spraying them with chemicals and setting them on fire. Despite this, a foul stench permeates the area according to locals. Bats continue to fall from the trees intermittently, and their remains are visible all across the area.

However, the exact cause behind the death of these bats remains a subject of investigation. Preliminary speculation suggests this could be due to the extreme heat, but experts fear the situation points toward a more serious underlying issue.

Already, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Balod, Abhishek Agarwal, has visited the site and advised people to stay away from the area. His team conducted a meticulous inspection, after which, he noted that similar incidents have already been reported from nearby Kanker and Korba, and that the symptoms observed in the dead bats suggest the presence of an infection.