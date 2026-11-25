ETV Bharat / state

Caches of Arms, Rs 39.77 Lakh Cash Seized In Chhattisgarh's Bastar; Two Maoists With Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Surrender

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Bijapur/Sukma: The security forces have made recoveries of arms, ammunition, explosives, and cash worth Rs 39.77 lakh during their counter-Naxal operations in three districts of the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, and two Maoists with an aggregated price on their heads of Rs 13 lakh have surrendered to the police.

The operations taken in Sukma, Narayanpur, and Bijapur districts are a follow-up to the intensified search and area dominance operations undertaken in seven districts of the Bastar region following the announcement made on March 31 regarding no armed Maoists in Chhattisgarh, to find arms, explosives, and money stored by them.

"An operation has been jointly conducted by District Force, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 'Bastar Fighters' in the Gundrajgudem and Rasapalli forests and hills area of Chintalnar Police Station on November 25 based on inputs received from surrendered Naxals," additional superintendent of police Manish Kunwar said. A hidden stockpile was unearthed in the Rasapalli forest area by security personnel, and eight homemade weapons- two single-barrel rifles and six muzzle-loading guns along with 98 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 49 rounds of SLR, 35 rounds of INSAS, 30 rounds of .303 rifles, 13 rounds of 9 mm weapons and four rounds of 12-bore weapons were recovered, he said. The 10 to 12 kg weight of unwired ‘tiffin’ IED bomb, three hand grenades, four country-made ‘arrow bombs’, 10 electric detonators, barrels, BGL shells, gunpowder, nearly 50 meters of Cordex and 100 meters of electric wires, as well as wireless sets, magazines, batteries, Naxal uniforms, backpacks, medicines, and Maoist books, were also seized along with the above items, Kunwar added. In nearby Narayanpur district, a joint team from the local police and Border Security Force (BSF), acting on tips from surrendered militants, recovered an arms cache buried under rocks in the hilly forests of Abujhmad area under Sonpur police station, Additional SP Ajay Kumar said.