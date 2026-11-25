Caches of Arms, Rs 39.77 Lakh Cash Seized In Chhattisgarh's Bastar; Two Maoists With Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Surrender
The operations conducted in Sukma, Narayanpur, and Bijapur districts are a follow-up to the intensified search and area dominance operations undertaken in seven districts.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 11:46 PM IST
Bijapur/Sukma: The security forces have made recoveries of arms, ammunition, explosives, and cash worth Rs 39.77 lakh during their counter-Naxal operations in three districts of the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, and two Maoists with an aggregated price on their heads of Rs 13 lakh have surrendered to the police.
The operations taken in Sukma, Narayanpur, and Bijapur districts are a follow-up to the intensified search and area dominance operations undertaken in seven districts of the Bastar region following the announcement made on March 31 regarding no armed Maoists in Chhattisgarh, to find arms, explosives, and money stored by them.
"An operation has been jointly conducted by District Force, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 'Bastar Fighters' in the Gundrajgudem and Rasapalli forests and hills area of Chintalnar Police Station on November 25 based on inputs received from surrendered Naxals," additional superintendent of police Manish Kunwar said.
A hidden stockpile was unearthed in the Rasapalli forest area by security personnel, and eight homemade weapons- two single-barrel rifles and six muzzle-loading guns along with 98 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 49 rounds of SLR, 35 rounds of INSAS, 30 rounds of .303 rifles, 13 rounds of 9 mm weapons and four rounds of 12-bore weapons were recovered, he said.
The 10 to 12 kg weight of unwired ‘tiffin’ IED bomb, three hand grenades, four country-made ‘arrow bombs’, 10 electric detonators, barrels, BGL shells, gunpowder, nearly 50 meters of Cordex and 100 meters of electric wires, as well as wireless sets, magazines, batteries, Naxal uniforms, backpacks, medicines, and Maoist books, were also seized along with the above items, Kunwar added. In nearby Narayanpur district, a joint team from the local police and Border Security Force (BSF), acting on tips from surrendered militants, recovered an arms cache buried under rocks in the hilly forests of Abujhmad area under Sonpur police station, Additional SP Ajay Kumar said.
The confiscated arms comprised one SLR and INSAS rifles, each containing 52 live rounds, two wireless sets, a laser pointer, some magazines and a homemade gun (desi katta), said Kumar. "We are conducting operations to flush out IEDs and arms," he added. Meanwhile, a team consisting of the DRG, local police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS) seized Rs 39.77 lakh cash from a forest in Badepalli village on Tuesday after receiving information, said SP Umesh Prasad Gupta in Bijapur district. These included one SLR and one INSAS rifle with 52 live cartridges in each, two wireless sets, a laser pen, magazine covers and a country-made gun (desi katta), Kumar stated, adding that the clearance operation to detect IEDs and arms is still in progress.
In Bijapur district, the joint team comprising members of the DRG, the local police and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDS) seized Rs 39.77 lakh from the forest area near Badepalli village in Bhairamgarh police station jurisdiction on Tuesday following an intelligence input, said the District Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta.
The BDS team during the operation detected a sack with a steel cover buried below the ground, within which packets wrapped with tape containing Rs 500 denominations of money worth Rs 39.77 lakh were found, said Gupta. Earlier this year, security forces had seized Rs 7.60 crore of cash and 8.5 kg of gold from various hideouts of the Maoists in Bijapur district, said the police sources.
Read more