ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Anti-Mining Protest Turns Violent: Female Cop Attacked, Attempted 'Disrobing' Sparks Outrage in Raigarh

Raigarh: An anti-mining protest in Chhattisgarh’s Tamnar turned violent after a group of agitators went berserk, allegedly attacking police and even trying to molest a female constable. The protesters not only misbehaved with and assaulted the female constable but also made an unsuccessful attempt to strip her.

Another female sub-inspector was also allegedly severely beaten by a group of women protesters. When she fainted, the protesters tried to revive her by giving her water.

Female Constable Pleads for Mercy

Police said the female constable, who was performing her duty, became the subject of a violent attack. First, protesters allegedly assaulted the female constable later they started tearing her clothes. Some people present at the scene filmed the act and made the video viral, sparking outrage and widespread condemnation. In the video, she was seen pleading with folded hands to let her go. Despite this, she was chased, and when she fell down exhausted in a field, protesters allegedly tried to strip her clothes.

Villagers later condemn the act

Fearing consequences, villagers who allegedly participated in the protest have condemned the “shameful incident”. They claimed that anti-social elements were behind the act. “We have no connection with the anti-social elements who carried out this incident. We demand that the government and administration take strict action against all the culprits involved in the incident so that such incidents do not recur in the future,” Umesh Kumar Sarathi, a local, said.