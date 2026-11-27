Chhattisgarh: Another Village In Jashpur District Bans Entry Of Pastors, Puts Up Signboard
Residents passed a resolution to prohibit entry of fathers, pastors and sisters who arrive in the village with the intent of carrying out religious conversions.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Jashpurnagar: Opposition to religious conversion in Chhattisgarh continues, with another village in Jashpur district reporting the installation of a signboard barring the entry of fathers, pastors and sisters.
During a Gram Sabha (village council meeting) in the Dantoli area of Jabla village on Friday, residents passed a resolution to prohibit the entry of fathers, pastors and sisters who arrive in the village with the intent of carrying out religious conversions.
Subsequently, in the presence of Jashpur MLA Raimuni Bhagat and Janpad Panchayat Jashpur president Gangaram Bhagat, a signboard was installed at the village entrance. The villagers sent a clear message: They will neither convert themselves nor allow any activities that promote religious conversion within their village.
The villagers assert that there had been an increase in the movement of outsiders into the village for the purpose of conversion, which had become a cause for concern among the local residents. "The movement of outsiders into the village with the intent of carrying out religious conversions was on the rise. Therefore, the villagers united and, through the Gram Sabha (village council), decided to take this action," said Parmeshwar Ram, a villager.
The panchayat head said incidents of religious conversion were frequently being reported in the surrounding villages. “A Yadav family nearby has also converted. Following this, the residents of Jabla had been demanding a ban on the organisation of 'healing meetings' (‘changai sabha’) and prayer gatherings within the village. This decision has been taken in the light of these concerns," said Gangaram Bhagat.
He said Jabla is a tribal-majority village. The villagers passed the resolution to impose a ban, with the aim of preventing religious conversions and safeguarding their own culture. This campaign will continue.
Previously, similar signboards had been installed in the Gram Panchayats of Sogda, Chadhiya, Dumartoli and Tempu in Jashpur district, following resolutions passed by their respective Gram Sabhas.
MLA Raimuni Bhagat was present alongside the villagers when the signboard was installed. She said that under the PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, residents of villages in notified areas have the right to preserve their own culture and traditions.
"The villagers reached this decision through the Gram Sabha. I was invited to join them, so I came here. Under the PESA Act, they have the right to protect their culture," said the MLA.
Meanwhile, the Christian Tribal Association (Isai Adivasi Mahasabha) of Chhattisgarh has raised objections following the installation of such signboards in four villages across the district. On November 25, office-bearers of the association, led by its state president Anil Kispotta, submitted a memorandum to the District Collector and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), demanding an impartial investigation into the matter and appropriate action.
The Mahasabha said that imposing restrictions on the religious movement of people belonging to a specific faith is a serious matter concerning constitutional rights. Citing Articles 14, 15, 19, and 25 of the Indian Constitution, the organisation demanded the removal of the boards installed in the four villages and called for an inquiry into the legality of the decisions purportedly taken in the name of the Gram Sabha.
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