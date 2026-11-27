ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Another Village In Jashpur District Bans Entry Of Pastors, Puts Up Signboard

Jashpurnagar: Opposition to religious conversion in Chhattisgarh continues, with another village in Jashpur district reporting the installation of a signboard barring the entry of fathers, pastors and sisters.

During a Gram Sabha (village council meeting) in the Dantoli area of ​​Jabla village on Friday, residents passed a resolution to prohibit the entry of fathers, pastors and sisters who arrive in the village with the intent of carrying out religious conversions.

Subsequently, in the presence of Jashpur MLA Raimuni Bhagat and Janpad Panchayat Jashpur president Gangaram Bhagat, a signboard was installed at the village entrance. The villagers sent a clear message: They will neither convert themselves nor allow any activities that promote religious conversion within their village.

The villagers assert that there had been an increase in the movement of outsiders into the village for the purpose of conversion, which had become a cause for concern among the local residents. "The movement of outsiders into the village with the intent of carrying out religious conversions was on the rise. Therefore, the villagers united and, through the Gram Sabha (village council), decided to take this action," said Parmeshwar Ram, a villager.

The panchayat head said incidents of religious conversion were frequently being reported in the surrounding villages. “A Yadav family nearby has also converted. Following this, the residents of Jabla had been demanding a ban on the organisation of 'healing meetings' (‘changai sabha’) and prayer gatherings within the village. This decision has been taken in the light of these concerns," said Gangaram Bhagat.

He said Jabla is a tribal-majority village. The villagers passed the resolution to impose a ban, with the aim of preventing religious conversions and safeguarding their own culture. This campaign will continue.