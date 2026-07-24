Chhattisgarh, IIT Madras Join Hands To Identify Accident Spots, Sign MoU
An MoU has been signed to identify accident black spots through the 'Sanjay' platform, reports Bhoopendra Dube.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Transport Department has taken an important step to reduce road accidents and identify 'black spots' in Chhattisgarh with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Government of Chhattisgarh and IIT Madras to curb mishaps.
A one-day workshop and training programme on 'Data-based Hyperlocal Intervention' was held in Raipur, organised by the Chhattisgarh Transport Department and the Centre of Excellence in Road Safety (CoERS) at IIT Madras.
Kedar Kashyap, the Minister for Forest, Transport, Housing and Environment, and Cooperatives, was the chief guest at the event. During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Chhattisgarh and IIT Madras (CoERS) to implement the programme.
This partnership aims to reduce road accidents in the state using a scientific and data-driven approach. Workshop participants learned that they will identify black spots and accident-prone locations by analyzing road accident data. They will implement hyperlocal road safety measures and low-cost engineering solutions. Evidence-based decisions will be made following the timely identification of black spots through the ‘Sanjay’ platform.
In the first phase, officials have identified and marked the 10 districts as at maximum risk for road accidents. Officials from district administration, police, transport and the Public Works Department (PWD) in these districts will receive phased training. After the training, each district will create a data-driven road safety action plan that fits local conditions.
"Every road accident represents an irreparable loss for a family. The state government's aim is not merely to reduce the number of accidents but to develop a safe road system that ensures every citizen reaches home safely. This initiative is a significant step towards building a safe Chhattisgarh," said Kashyap.
S Prakash, Secretary of the Transport Department, said that the ‘Sanjay’ platform will help facilitate timely interventions by scientifically identifying accident-prone locations. He called upon all departments to work together to achieve an accident-free Chhattisgarh. Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), Regional Transport Officers (RTOs), District Transport Officers (DTOs), District Road Safety Managers (NIC), and nodal officers from the District Road Safety Committees of the 10 selected districts attended the workshop. According to transport department officials, the data-driven planning and timely actions will significantly lower road accidents and the fatality rate.
A black spot is a specific location or intersection on a road where accidents frequently happen. A location is labelled a 'black spot' if five serious accidents occur within a 500-metre radius over three years or if there are more than ten fatalities at that spot.
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