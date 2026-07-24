ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh, IIT Madras Join Hands To Identify Accident Spots, Sign MoU

MoU signed between the Government of Chhattisgarh and IIT Madras (CoERS) to curb accidents. ( ETV Bharat) )

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Transport Department has taken an important step to reduce road accidents and identify 'black spots' in Chhattisgarh with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Government of Chhattisgarh and IIT Madras to curb mishaps.

A one-day workshop and training programme on 'Data-based Hyperlocal Intervention' was held in Raipur, organised by the Chhattisgarh Transport Department and the Centre of Excellence in Road Safety (CoERS) at IIT Madras.

Kedar Kashyap, the Minister for Forest, Transport, Housing and Environment, and Cooperatives, was the chief guest at the event. During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Chhattisgarh and IIT Madras (CoERS) to implement the programme.

This partnership aims to reduce road accidents in the state using a scientific and data-driven approach. Workshop participants learned that they will identify black spots and accident-prone locations by analyzing road accident data. They will implement hyperlocal road safety measures and low-cost engineering solutions. Evidence-based decisions will be made following the timely identification of black spots through the ‘Sanjay’ platform.