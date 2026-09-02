Chhattisgarh Agriculture University Acts After Three Question Papers Leaked
The university cancelled the examinations held on August 7, 19 and 20 after the leaks came to light.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Raipur: Three question papers of the Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) in Chhattisgarh were leaked during its second-semester examinations. The university cancelled the examinations held on August 7, 19 and 20 after the leaks came to light. The three exams are scheduled to be conducted again in the first week of September.
So far, three FIRs have been registered in connection with the leakage of the question papers. Police have arrested six people so far, while two other accused are reportedly absconding.
According to IGKV Public Relations Officer Sanjay Naiyyar, the university administration immediately approached Telibandha Police Station and the Cyber Police after information about the leaked papers surfaced.
Police investigations found that Yogesh Sonkesariya, a lecturer at the privately run Bharati College of Agriculture in Durg, was allegedly involved in leaking all three papers. He allegedly sold the papers to local students.
According to the university, the lecturer used an endoscopy camera to scan the question papers before leaking them. The university has since cancelled the three examinations and initiated measures to strengthen its examination system.
The university has issued a notice to Bharati College of Agriculture in Durg and decided against conducting examinations at private colleges in the future. The college's recognition is also expected to be cancelled, while it has reportedly been declared a "zero year" institution.
The university said future agriculture examinations would use password-protected emails, with question papers being made available only around 30 minutes before an examination begins.
The observer appointed by the university has been suspended and the examination in-charge has been removed. The university also plans to increase the number of CCTV cameras in examination centres as well as in the examination branch on the university campus.
How was the leak detected?
On the morning of August 20, shortly before the examination was scheduled to begin. officials at Kawardha Agriculture College and senior university authorities were informed that the question paper had been circulated.
Following a complaint by senior scientist and examination in-charge Dr NR Rangare, Telibandha Police registered FIR No. 360/26. Police launched an investigation across Raipur, Durg, Kabirdham and Bilaspur. More than 100 police teams were deployed for raids and investigation.
The Cyber Wing analysed WhatsApp communications and social media activity and detained Durg resident Anuj Minj. Questioning with him allegedly helped investigators expose the wider network involved in the leak.
Police have reportedly seized Rs 11,000 in cash, six mobile phones, video-recording equipment, cables, mobile connectors and other material, including needles, awls and adhesive.
Cases have been registered under Sections 4, 5 and 10 of the Chhattisgarh Public Examination Act, 2008, along with Section 316 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The six arrested accused have been identified as Yogesh Sonkesariya, the alleged main accused and professor, resident of Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Nayak, student, Tridev Patel, student, Mahasamund, Nitin Pandey, student, Bastar, Anuj Minj, student, Jashpur, and Aditya Sahu, student from Balod. Two other accused are absconding.
ACP Civil Lines Ramakant Sahu said three FIRs had been registered in this connection. He said six people had been arrested so far and two others were being searched for.
Educationist LS Nigam said question papers can potentially be leaked at several stages, including during their preparation, moderation, printing or at examination centres. In the IGKV case, however, the circumstances appeared to show that the papers may have been leaked from the examination centre.
Nigam said that question papers should be sealed and stored securely, with more than one authorised person involved in the process. Another option, he said, would be to keep sealed question papers at a nearby police station and transport them to the examination centre only one or two hours before the examination.
While paper leaks have become common in the last few years, India has seen repercussions that affect the mental health of the students preparing for respective examinations. Psychiatrist Dr Surbhi Dubey said competition and the pressure to secure high marks were contributing to stress among students.
She said the academic curriculum had become extensive, while education often remaines focused on academic performance rather than practical skills. According to her, limited job opportunities have further intensified competition, with students becoming focused on marks rather than knowledge.
“This can be discouraging for students who are genuinely working hard and spending long hours preparing for examinations. Some students even take loans to prepare for competitive examinations,” she said.
Dubey added that repeated examinations and the need to prepare again after a paper is cancelled can further increase stress among student.
On the other hand, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has demanded FIRs against senior university officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Examination Controller.
NSUI Raipur district president Prashant Goswami said cancelling the three leaked examinations was not enough and questioned whether the university administration was attempting to shield certain individuals. “The three question papers have been cancelled, but what is the guarantee that papers for upcoming examinations will not be leaked?” Goswami asked.
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