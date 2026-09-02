ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Agriculture University Acts After Three Question Papers Leaked

Raipur: Three question papers of the Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) in Chhattisgarh were leaked during its second-semester examinations. The university cancelled the examinations held on August 7, 19 and 20 after the leaks came to light. The three exams are scheduled to be conducted again in the first week of September.

So far, three FIRs have been registered in connection with the leakage of the question papers. Police have arrested six people so far, while two other accused are reportedly absconding.

According to IGKV Public Relations Officer Sanjay Naiyyar, the university administration immediately approached Telibandha Police Station and the Cyber Police after information about the leaked papers surfaced.

Police investigations found that Yogesh Sonkesariya, a lecturer at the privately run Bharati College of Agriculture in Durg, was allegedly involved in leaking all three papers. He allegedly sold the papers to local students.

According to the university, the lecturer used an endoscopy camera to scan the question papers before leaking them. The university has since cancelled the three examinations and initiated measures to strengthen its examination system.

The university has issued a notice to Bharati College of Agriculture in Durg and decided against conducting examinations at private colleges in the future. The college's recognition is also expected to be cancelled, while it has reportedly been declared a "zero year" institution.

The university said future agriculture examinations would use password-protected emails, with question papers being made available only around 30 minutes before an examination begins.

The observer appointed by the university has been suspended and the examination in-charge has been removed. The university also plans to increase the number of CCTV cameras in examination centres as well as in the examination branch on the university campus.

How was the leak detected?

On the morning of August 20, shortly before the examination was scheduled to begin. officials at Kawardha Agriculture College and senior university authorities were informed that the question paper had been circulated.

Following a complaint by senior scientist and examination in-charge Dr NR Rangare, Telibandha Police registered FIR No. 360/26. Police launched an investigation across Raipur, Durg, Kabirdham and Bilaspur. More than 100 police teams were deployed for raids and investigation.

The Cyber Wing analysed WhatsApp communications and social media activity and detained Durg resident Anuj Minj. Questioning with him allegedly helped investigators expose the wider network involved in the leak.