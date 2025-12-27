Chhattisgarh: After Magneto Mall Arrests, Bajrang Dal Takes Protest To Police Station
A day after seven Bajrang Dal workers were arrested over the December 24 unrest, supporters gathered outside Telibandha police station and demanded their release.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 11:05 PM IST
Raipur: Tensions lingered in the Chhattisgarh capital on Saturday as members of the Bajrang Dal stepped up their protest over the arrests made in connection with the December 24 bandh-related unrest at Magneto Mall.
The bandh, called in response to the Amabeda incident in Kanker district, had seen disruptions across parts of the state. In Raipur, the situation turned volatile at Magneto Mall in the Telibandha area, where vandalism and a ruckus were reported. Acting on a complaint filed by the mall management, police registered a case and arrested seven Bajrang Dal members on Friday night.
The arrests triggered fresh protests. On Saturday, several Bajrang Dal workers reached the Telibandha police station and offered to surrender, terming the police action “unjust”. They blocked the road outside the station, bringing traffic to a halt for some time, and demanded the immediate release of those arrested.
Defending the organisation’s stand, Bajrang Dal department coordinator Ravi Wadhwani said the bandh had been called to protest alleged atrocities against the tribal community in Kanker. He said the Sarva Hindu Samaj, along with the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce, had supported the shutdown on December 24.
Wadhwani alleged that despite the bandh call, the management of Magneto Mall had deliberately kept the mall open and put up a Christmas tableau depicting a Christian missionary. According to him, members of the Hindu community gathered there only to protest against the display.
“There was no vandalism and no indecent behaviour inside the mall,” Wadhwani claimed, adding that the protest was limited to opposing the tableau. “If incidents like this are highlighted, then what happened in Kanker should also be spoken about.”
Striking a defiant note, he said the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad would continue their agitation across the state. “If those arrested are criminals, then we are criminals too. The police should arrest us as well. If they don’t arrest us today, we will continue to sit here,” he said.
The police, however, maintained that the action was taken strictly on the basis of evidence. Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore said that during the bandh on December 24, some individuals had vandalised property at Magneto Mall and indulged in violence.
“Based on a complaint from the mall operator, an FIR was registered at the Telibandha police station, and seven people have been arrested so far,” Rathore said. He added that the investigation was still underway and more arrests could follow as facts emerged.
The Additional SP also confirmed that Bajrang Dal workers had gathered outside the police station and blocked the road while offering to surrender. “Our teams are on the spot and are in talks with them to resolve the situation peacefully,” he said.
Police have increased deployment in the area as they keep a close watch on further developments.