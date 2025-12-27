ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: After Magneto Mall Arrests, Bajrang Dal Takes Protest To Police Station

Raipur: Tensions lingered in the Chhattisgarh capital on Saturday as members of the Bajrang Dal stepped up their protest over the arrests made in connection with the December 24 bandh-related unrest at Magneto Mall.

The bandh, called in response to the Amabeda incident in Kanker district, had seen disruptions across parts of the state. In Raipur, the situation turned volatile at Magneto Mall in the Telibandha area, where vandalism and a ruckus were reported. Acting on a complaint filed by the mall management, police registered a case and arrested seven Bajrang Dal members on Friday night.

The arrests triggered fresh protests. On Saturday, several Bajrang Dal workers reached the Telibandha police station and offered to surrender, terming the police action “unjust”. They blocked the road outside the station, bringing traffic to a halt for some time, and demanded the immediate release of those arrested.

Defending the organisation’s stand, Bajrang Dal department coordinator Ravi Wadhwani said the bandh had been called to protest alleged atrocities against the tribal community in Kanker. He said the Sarva Hindu Samaj, along with the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce, had supported the shutdown on December 24.

Bajrang Dal activists protest at the Telibandha Police Station in Chhattisgarh. (ETV Bharat)

Wadhwani alleged that despite the bandh call, the management of Magneto Mall had deliberately kept the mall open and put up a Christmas tableau depicting a Christian missionary. According to him, members of the Hindu community gathered there only to protest against the display.