ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Accused Arrested For Committing 8 Murders In 4 Months

Baloda Bazar: Nobody could read his mind, and he ended up killing eight people by serving them liquor spiked with poison. His luck ran out when Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar police arrested him on Tuesday.

The prime suspect in connection with the serial killing of eight people in Kharve village within the jurisdiction of the Kasdol police station, Ram Sahay Jaiswal confessed to the crimes before the police and provided a detailed account of the entire sequence of events.

Balodabazar Superintendent of Police (SP) Omprakash Sharma disclosed the chilling details of the case during a press conference. He said on June 6, 2026, people from Kharve village submitted a formal complaint to the Kasdol sub-division of police regarding the suspicious deaths of eight people at the village between February and May 14. They suspected a fellow villager, Ram Sahay Jaiswal.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the police immediately initiated a preliminary investigation. The bodies of the seven deceased individuals were exhumed and sent to Mekahara Hospital in Raipur for post-mortem examinations. A specialised team of doctors at the Medico-Legal Institute in Raipur conducted the autopsies, and DNA, viscera, and other samples were preserved for forensic analysis. The body of one of the deceased, Budhram Jaiswal, had already been cremated by his family members.

"During the investigation, the accused was taken into custody and interrogated, with all aspects of the case being considered. He revealed that he would get angry over trivial matters. He obtained poison from a fellow villager and mixed it into alcohol, which he then served to the victims, causing their deaths," said the SP. "The accused attempted to poison a total of nine people; eight died while one survived. He has been arrested, and further legal action is being taken based on the forensic report."

Became A Killer Over Petty Disputes

During the investigation, the police examined the circumstances surrounding each death. A police team maintained constant surveillance and continuously questioned the villagers. A parallel team worked to gather technical evidence related to the incident. During this process, the police team received information that the accused had obtained poison — under the guise of rat killer — from a villager. Based on inquiries with the villagers and the technical evidence gathered, the accused was interrogated. Initially, he denied the allegations, but upon rigorous questioning, he confessed to the crimes.

In his statement, the accused admitted to killing the victims one by one, citing motives such as old grudges, petty grievances, verbal abuse, suspicions regarding character, and beliefs related to sorcery or black magic.

Details Of The Eight Serial Murders

The accused first tested the poison (rat killer) on a dog. After this successful trial, he targeted his first human victim, Badri, on February 6, 2026. Badri used to verbally abuse the accused and pester him to provide alcohol; he died after consuming liquor laced with the poison by the accused.