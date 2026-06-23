Chhattisgarh: Accused Arrested For Committing 8 Murders In 4 Months
Balodabazar SP said people from Kharve village submitted a complaint regarding eight suspicious deaths between February and May 14, suspecting a fellow villager.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Baloda Bazar: Nobody could read his mind, and he ended up killing eight people by serving them liquor spiked with poison. His luck ran out when Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar police arrested him on Tuesday.
The prime suspect in connection with the serial killing of eight people in Kharve village within the jurisdiction of the Kasdol police station, Ram Sahay Jaiswal confessed to the crimes before the police and provided a detailed account of the entire sequence of events.
Balodabazar Superintendent of Police (SP) Omprakash Sharma disclosed the chilling details of the case during a press conference. He said on June 6, 2026, people from Kharve village submitted a formal complaint to the Kasdol sub-division of police regarding the suspicious deaths of eight people at the village between February and May 14. They suspected a fellow villager, Ram Sahay Jaiswal.
Recognising the gravity of the situation, the police immediately initiated a preliminary investigation. The bodies of the seven deceased individuals were exhumed and sent to Mekahara Hospital in Raipur for post-mortem examinations. A specialised team of doctors at the Medico-Legal Institute in Raipur conducted the autopsies, and DNA, viscera, and other samples were preserved for forensic analysis. The body of one of the deceased, Budhram Jaiswal, had already been cremated by his family members.
"During the investigation, the accused was taken into custody and interrogated, with all aspects of the case being considered. He revealed that he would get angry over trivial matters. He obtained poison from a fellow villager and mixed it into alcohol, which he then served to the victims, causing their deaths," said the SP. "The accused attempted to poison a total of nine people; eight died while one survived. He has been arrested, and further legal action is being taken based on the forensic report."
Became A Killer Over Petty Disputes
During the investigation, the police examined the circumstances surrounding each death. A police team maintained constant surveillance and continuously questioned the villagers. A parallel team worked to gather technical evidence related to the incident. During this process, the police team received information that the accused had obtained poison — under the guise of rat killer — from a villager. Based on inquiries with the villagers and the technical evidence gathered, the accused was interrogated. Initially, he denied the allegations, but upon rigorous questioning, he confessed to the crimes.
In his statement, the accused admitted to killing the victims one by one, citing motives such as old grudges, petty grievances, verbal abuse, suspicions regarding character, and beliefs related to sorcery or black magic.
Details Of The Eight Serial Murders
The accused first tested the poison (rat killer) on a dog. After this successful trial, he targeted his first human victim, Badri, on February 6, 2026. Badri used to verbally abuse the accused and pester him to provide alcohol; he died after consuming liquor laced with the poison by the accused.
Emboldened by the success with the first victim, the accused targeted Buthalu next on February 20, 2026. Because of Buthalu’s verbal abuse towards the community and a dispute from a past Assembly election, the accused killed him by serving him liquor mixed with the poison.
On March 12, 2026, Chhattu Ram, who harboured ill intentions towards the accused's wife, was killed in the same manner; the accused served him liquor laced with the poison to exact revenge.
On March 20, 2026, Budhram, with whom the accused had a land-related dispute and a social feud, was also killed using the same method of serving liquor mixed with the poison; his body has since been cremated.
After killing people by poisoning without arousing suspicion, the accused targeted Vinod Kumar, who frequently verbally abused him, as his next victim. The accused gave him liquor laced with suhaga (poison), resulting in Kumar's death at Kasdol Hospital on March 31, 2026.
Gajanand died on April 28, 2026, after consuming liquor laced with poison provided by the accused. The accused suspected Gajanand of casting Baiga-Guniya (sorcery/black magic) spells on him, which he believed were preventing him from becoming debt-free and depriving his life of peace and happiness.
The accused had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Chaituram and devised a plan to kill him to escape the burden of paying interest. Subsequently, on April 29, 2026, the accused gave Chaituram liquor mixed with suhaga; Chaituram died after consuming it.
On May 14, 2026, the accused also gave liquor laced with suhaga to Mahetru Ram — motivated by a desire for revenge over a past dispute and physical altercation during the 2023 elections, as well as resentment over Mahetru's habit of taunting him. Mahetru died after consuming the drink.
On April 14, 2026, the accused had given liquor laced with suhaga to Kartik; Kartik fell ill after consuming it, and his family had him admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Based on these incidents, a total of nine criminal cases — comprising eight charges of murder and one of attempted murder — have been registered against the accused.
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