Chhattisgarh ACB-EOW Raids 20 Locations In DMF, Excise Scams

Raipur/Durg/Jagdalpur/Dhamtari: In a probe into the alleged District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and excise scams, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted simultaneous raids across more than 20 locations in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Teams are currently examining the documents recovered during the raids, which began early this morning in Raipur, Durg, Surguja, Ambikapur, Dhamtari, and Jagdalpur.

According to sources, the ACB-EOW teams searched the residence of former Bhilai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Niranjan Das in Nehru Nagar in connection with the alleged excise scam. Raids have been conducted here twice before.

Teams arrived in two vehicles and sealed a house in Jagdalpur. According to preliminary information, this house belongs to Das, who had retired from excise department. The teams have also raided the houses of his relatives. They examined some documents found at the residence of Das's brother, Chittaranjan Das, located in Maitri Sangh. Retired IAS officer Das, the then commissioner of the state excise department, is being accused in the excise scam. The details of the findings will be clear after the investigation is completed, sources said.