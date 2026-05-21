ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 73-Old-Man Donates Land For Anganwadi, Collector Visits To Honour His Gesture

Koriya: At a time when even small plots of land often spark family disputes, a 73-year-old man from Koriya district, Chhattisgarh, has set an inspiring example by donating his land for an anganwadi centre. Mohammad Shafiq Khan, a resident of Karhiyakhad village, donated five dismil (diminutive of decimal, a hundredth of an acre) of land for the welfare of children, putting social responsibility and their brighter future above personal interests.

His action resonates across the district, demonstrating that true social service arises from compassion and generosity, not wealth. Upon hearing of his initiative, District Collector Roktima Yadav visited his home, praising his selfless act and noting it inspires social responsibility and community progress.

Mohammad Shafiq Khan is a retired employee of SECL. He said there was no suitable government land available in the locality for constructing an anganwadi centre. When he learned of the problem, he decided to donate his private land without any selfish motive.

Speaking emotionally, he said that whenever he saw small children playing around the neighbourhood, he felt that if children received education, values, and a safe environment from an early age, their futures could improve. It was this thought that inspired him to dedicate his land to social welfare.

During the Collector's visit, his four young granddaughters were also present. Collector Roktima Yadav interacted with the children, and when they recited the poem "Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai" in their innocent voices, the atmosphere turned emotional. The gathering was filled with warmth, affection and emotion.

Collector Roktima Yadav said, "The people who become true inspiration in society are those who rise above personal interests and think about future generations. Mohammad Shafiq Khan's sacrifice and dedication will inspire others to come forward for social welfare."

Collector Reviews PM Housing Scheme Work