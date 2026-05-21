Chhattisgarh: 73-Old-Man Donates Land For Anganwadi, Collector Visits To Honour His Gesture
A 73-year-old retired SECL employee in Koriya donated land for an anganwadi centre, earning praise from the district collector.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Koriya: At a time when even small plots of land often spark family disputes, a 73-year-old man from Koriya district, Chhattisgarh, has set an inspiring example by donating his land for an anganwadi centre. Mohammad Shafiq Khan, a resident of Karhiyakhad village, donated five dismil (diminutive of decimal, a hundredth of an acre) of land for the welfare of children, putting social responsibility and their brighter future above personal interests.
His action resonates across the district, demonstrating that true social service arises from compassion and generosity, not wealth. Upon hearing of his initiative, District Collector Roktima Yadav visited his home, praising his selfless act and noting it inspires social responsibility and community progress.
Mohammad Shafiq Khan is a retired employee of SECL. He said there was no suitable government land available in the locality for constructing an anganwadi centre. When he learned of the problem, he decided to donate his private land without any selfish motive.
Speaking emotionally, he said that whenever he saw small children playing around the neighbourhood, he felt that if children received education, values, and a safe environment from an early age, their futures could improve. It was this thought that inspired him to dedicate his land to social welfare.
During the Collector's visit, his four young granddaughters were also present. Collector Roktima Yadav interacted with the children, and when they recited the poem "Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai" in their innocent voices, the atmosphere turned emotional. The gathering was filled with warmth, affection and emotion.
Collector Roktima Yadav said, "The people who become true inspiration in society are those who rise above personal interests and think about future generations. Mohammad Shafiq Khan's sacrifice and dedication will inspire others to come forward for social welfare."
Collector Reviews PM Housing Scheme Work
Another emotional scene unfolded when Collector Roktima Yadav visited Bardia village under Baikunthpur Janpad Panchayat and inspected houses being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).
During the inspection, she visited the under-construction houses of beneficiaries Laxmi Devangan and Yashoda Devangan. She said the permanent roofs would bring security, dignity and relief into their lives.
The Collector also interacted with the two women and asked about the progress of construction, instalments received and their livelihood. During the conversation, Laxmi said she works as an anganwadi helper and that both she and her sister Yashoda had lost their husbands.
Despite difficult circumstances, the two sisters have supported each other as they work to build their dream homes.
The sisters became emotional and said they had never imagined they would one day get the opportunity to live in a permanent house. They said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana had brought new hope and confidence into their lives.
District Panchayat CEO Dr Ashutosh Chaturvedi, who was present during the visit, advised the beneficiaries to complete the slab work by the last week of May so that they would not face difficulties during the monsoon season.
The Collector's interactions with villagers and beneficiaries were seen as an effort to reduce the distance between officials and the common people.
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