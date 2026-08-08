ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 65-year-Old Man Held For Rape, Murder Of Woman And Her 10-Month-Old Daughter

Raigarh: Chhattisgarh police have arrested a 65-year-old man for the brutal rape of a woman and the murder of both her and her 10-month-old daughter in Raigarh district, an official said on Saturday.

While the heinous crime took place on July 15 on a remote farm in Chhaparani village under the Lailunga police station limits, the police apprehended the accused, Bhikariram Nagvanshi, after weeks of intensive probe on August 6, the official said.

Raigarh police cracked the complex case by tracking suspicious injury marks on the alleged accused and piecing together forensic evidence, leading to the arrest of Nagvanshi, who confessed to attacking the victims when the mother resisted his assault, he said.

The 35-year-old victim, a widow reportedly suffering from mental health issues, lived on the farm with her infant daughter, Raigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shashi Mohan Singh said.

The woman's cousin lodged a complaint at Lailunga police station on July 16 after she was found critically injured and her daughter dead at the spot, he said.

The woman had sustained severe injuries to her head and face after being attacked with a heavy object. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment, Singh said, adding that a case was initially registered under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Teams from the police, the Forensic Science Laboratory, and the dog squad inspected the crime scene and collected physical evidence.