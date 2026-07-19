ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 14-year-old Student Dies At Hostel; Family Alleges Negligence, Demands Probe

Kanker: A controversy has erupted over a 14-year-old student’s death at the Government Tribal Boys' Hostel at Sarandi village in Chhattisgarh’s Antagarh block, with his family alleging negligence on the part of the hostel management and demanding an investigation into the incident.

The family said that they had dropped the boy, Karan Gota, a native of Mahurpatha village and a student of Class 9, off at the hostel last Tuesday. On Wednesday, when he fell ill, he crossed a river on his own to reach an Ayushman Centre, where a check-up revealed he had malaria. After receiving first aid and medication, he returned to the hostel.

The family alleged that the hostel warden was not present at the time when Karan’s condition deteriorated again around 9 pm on Wednesday. Fellow students informed the cook about Karan's illness. The family claimed that their son was not taken to the hospital in time, resulting in his death. They stated that they were merely informed of his illness; it was only when they arrived at the hostel on Thursday that they were told he had passed away.

The hostel warden was not present at the facility during the night. They were told that due to the lack of residential quarters, the warden commutes daily. Sahdev Sonwani, the mandal coordinator, acknowledged that the student was already unwell and should have been hospitalised, yet he was kept at the hostel after receiving only first aid.

The deceased student's family alleged that hostel operations at night are left in the hands of two Class IV employees. Locals and family members believed that had a responsible official been present and the student taken to the hospital in time, his life could likely have been saved.

According to a Zila Panchayat member, the level of negligence at the 50-seat hostel is such that there is not even a proper register to record the actual number of students. As a result, it is difficult to state the exact number of students residing there.