Chhattisgarh: 14-year-old Student Dies At Hostel; Family Alleges Negligence, Demands Probe
However, the hostel's superintendent in-charge says the student had tested positive for malaria, but his condition was not critical.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Kanker: A controversy has erupted over a 14-year-old student’s death at the Government Tribal Boys' Hostel at Sarandi village in Chhattisgarh’s Antagarh block, with his family alleging negligence on the part of the hostel management and demanding an investigation into the incident.
The family said that they had dropped the boy, Karan Gota, a native of Mahurpatha village and a student of Class 9, off at the hostel last Tuesday. On Wednesday, when he fell ill, he crossed a river on his own to reach an Ayushman Centre, where a check-up revealed he had malaria. After receiving first aid and medication, he returned to the hostel.
The family alleged that the hostel warden was not present at the time when Karan’s condition deteriorated again around 9 pm on Wednesday. Fellow students informed the cook about Karan's illness. The family claimed that their son was not taken to the hospital in time, resulting in his death. They stated that they were merely informed of his illness; it was only when they arrived at the hostel on Thursday that they were told he had passed away.
The hostel warden was not present at the facility during the night. They were told that due to the lack of residential quarters, the warden commutes daily. Sahdev Sonwani, the mandal coordinator, acknowledged that the student was already unwell and should have been hospitalised, yet he was kept at the hostel after receiving only first aid.
The deceased student's family alleged that hostel operations at night are left in the hands of two Class IV employees. Locals and family members believed that had a responsible official been present and the student taken to the hospital in time, his life could likely have been saved.
According to a Zila Panchayat member, the level of negligence at the 50-seat hostel is such that there is not even a proper register to record the actual number of students. As a result, it is difficult to state the exact number of students residing there.
However, according to the hostel's superintendent in-charge, Satish Markam, the student had tested positive for malaria, but his condition was not critical. Karan had arrived at the hostel with his brother on the 14th. After dropping off his bag, he went to school, but returned to the hostel after obtaining permission from the principal due to a headache. His fellow students took him to a nearby sub-health centre, where he tested positive for malaria and received treatment.
"We contacted his guardian and informed them that the child had malaria and could be taken home if they wished. However, his father said he should remain there," said Markam.
The superintendent said the student ate dinner that evening and chatted with his peers. His condition appeared normal. On the 15th, the student did not go to school and rested in the hostel. “When his health deteriorated, his peers took him to the hospital again. After the check-up, he returned, ate dinner, and spoke to his guardian. He took his medication at night and went to sleep. In the morning, when his peers tried to wake him, there was no response. The peon then informed me over the phone. When I arrived, the child was already dead,” said Markam.
The superintendent said that immediately after the death, he informed higher officials and the guardian. The guardian arrived at the scene and took the body home. The sarpanch and villagers were informed too.
The incident has caused a stir within the Tribal Development Department. No official statement or announcement regarding action has been issued by the department so far. Following the last rites, the family and local residents are demanding an impartial inquiry into the entire matter and strict action against the responsible officials and staff.
"This incident has exposed the gross negligence of the department concerned. The department is attempting to suppress the matter and cover it up. An FIR will be lodged against those responsible, in consultation with the family members," said Guptesh Usendi, Zila Panchayat member.
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