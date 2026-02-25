Chhattisgarh: 13-Year-Old Child Dies Of Jaundice In Ambikapur, E.Coli Found In Water Samples
Was being shifted between hospitals in Ambikapur, where several cases have recently been reported in affected areas, health camp ordered in affected ward.
Surguja: An outbreak of jaundice has created serious concern in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja area, with cases continuing to emerge in Ambikapur city. On Tuesday, a child died due to jaundice after battling the illness for several days.
The child had been referred to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital and later to Raipur because of his critical condition. However, instead of taking him to Raipur, the family opted for treatment at private hospitals. The child died on Tuesday while being shifted from one private hospital to another. The Health Department has confirmed that jaundice was the cause of death.
Divyansh Rai, 13, a resident of Namanakala Khatik Para in Ambikapur, had been unwell since February 19 and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, where tests confirmed jaundice. As his condition worsened, doctors referred him to Raipur for advanced treatment. However, the family opted for treatment at a private hospital in Ambikapur instead.
Panic After Jaundice Death
When his condition did not improve, the family decided to shift him to another private hospital, but he died on the way. After his death, the family took the body to Varanasi for the last rites. The incident has created panic in the area, with reports suggesting that several other residents in the ward are also suffering from jaundice.
Chief Medical & Health Officer (CMHO) Ambikapur Dr P S Marko said the child was critically ill and had been referred to Raipur from Medical College Hospital. He died while being shifted to another hospital. Health authorities have been instructed to organise a medical camp in the ward to screen suspected patients and collect information.
Bacteria Found In Water
Several cases of jaundice have recently been reported in the municipal corporation area. Cases have been detected in Navagarh and Mominpur localities. Water samples collected from Navagarh were tested by the Health Department and E.coli was confirmed.
Meanwhile, allegations and counter-allegations have begun between ruling and opposition parties over jaundice cases and contaminated drinking water.
Following the child’s death, CMHO Marko has ordered a health camp in the affected ward, which will be organised on Wednesday.
