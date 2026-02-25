ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 13-Year-Old Child Dies Of Jaundice In Ambikapur, E.Coli Found In Water Samples

Surguja: An outbreak of jaundice has created serious concern in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja area, with cases continuing to emerge in Ambikapur city. On Tuesday, a child died due to jaundice after battling the illness for several days.

The child had been referred to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital and later to Raipur because of his critical condition. However, instead of taking him to Raipur, the family opted for treatment at private hospitals. The child died on Tuesday while being shifted from one private hospital to another. The Health Department has confirmed that jaundice was the cause of death.

Divyansh Rai, 13, a resident of Namanakala Khatik Para in Ambikapur, had been unwell since February 19 and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, where tests confirmed jaundice. As his condition worsened, doctors referred him to Raipur for advanced treatment. However, the family opted for treatment at a private hospital in Ambikapur instead.

Panic After Jaundice Death

When his condition did not improve, the family decided to shift him to another private hospital, but he died on the way. After his death, the family took the body to Varanasi for the last rites. The incident has created panic in the area, with reports suggesting that several other residents in the ward are also suffering from jaundice.