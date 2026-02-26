Chhattisgarh: 13-Month-Old Girl Dies During Treatment In Korba, Family Alleges Negligence; Probe Panel Formed
Family members protested, alleging the child’s condition worsened after an injection at the hospital, leading to coma and death four days later.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Korba: A 13-month-old girl, Vanya Kevat, who was suffering from a cold, cough and pneumonia, died during treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Following the incident, family members created a ruckus in the hospital premises on Wednesday.
They alleged negligence by the doctor and nurse and demanded a fair investigation. The hospital management denied any lapse in treatment.
A three-member inquiry team has been constituted to probe the allegations. The family initially refused to take back the body and continued protesting till late evening. The postmortem was conducted after the administration assured them of an inquiry.
Child Dies After Slipping Into Coma
Priyanka Kevat and her husband, Sanju Kevat, residents of Barampur, brought their daughter to the hospital on February 20 after she developed cold and cough symptoms. According to the family, doctors advised admission for steam therapy.
The child was shifted to the emergency ward, where a cannula was inserted. She began crying during the procedure. The family alleged her condition worsened immediately after an injection was administered. She slipped into a coma and died four days later on Tuesday night.
Family Protests At Hospital
After the death, the family staged a sit-in outside the trauma centre, protesting for nearly two hours and demanding action. Police and the Naib Tehsildar later reached the spot and pacified them.
The family alleged repeated negligence at the hospital and accused doctors of showing insensitivity during the crisis. They claimed the child had been active at home just days earlier and alleged that a wrong injection during treatment led to her death. They demanded strict action against the concerned staff.
Following the protest, the administration agreed to conduct a postmortem and formed an inquiry committee comprising Dr Shashikant Bhaskar, Dr Anupama and Dr Bhoj Kumar Sahu.
Family Awaiting Postmortem Report
The child’s grandmother, Amrita Nishad, alleged negligence by the hospital staff and sought justice.
She said, “About four days ago, the child’s parents took her to the hospital. They told me she had a cold, a fever and a cough. The doctor advised admission for steam therapy. After medication was given and an injection administered, the child began writhing in pain and went into a coma. I kept coming to the hospital continuously, but there was no improvement in her condition. Now she has died.”
Calling the incident tragic, she held the hospital responsible. She added, “It is extremely tragic that she died after remaining in a coma for four days. This happened solely due to the negligence of the doctors and staff of the Medical College Hospital. We want strict action so that this does not happen to anyone else. We are seeking justice from the management.”
Inquiry Team Formed, Probe Underway
Dr Gopal Kanwar, Superintendent of Korba Medical College, said, “The 13-month-old girl suffering from pneumonia was brought to the hospital on February 19 and admitted in critical condition. Despite all efforts, she died on Tuesday night. There was no negligence. Initially, the family was not ready for the postmortem and created a ruckus, but they have now agreed. A three-member inquiry team has been formed, and action will be taken based on the report.”
