Chhattisgarh: 13-Month-Old Girl Dies During Treatment In Korba, Family Alleges Negligence; Probe Panel Formed

Korba: A 13-month-old girl, Vanya Kevat, who was suffering from a cold, cough and pneumonia, died during treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Following the incident, family members created a ruckus in the hospital premises on Wednesday.

They alleged negligence by the doctor and nurse and demanded a fair investigation. The hospital management denied any lapse in treatment.

A three-member inquiry team has been constituted to probe the allegations. The family initially refused to take back the body and continued protesting till late evening. The postmortem was conducted after the administration assured them of an inquiry.

Child Dies After Slipping Into Coma

Priyanka Kevat and her husband, Sanju Kevat, residents of Barampur, brought their daughter to the hospital on February 20 after she developed cold and cough symptoms. According to the family, doctors advised admission for steam therapy.

The child was shifted to the emergency ward, where a cannula was inserted. She began crying during the procedure. The family alleged her condition worsened immediately after an injection was administered. She slipped into a coma and died four days later on Tuesday night.

Family Protests At Hospital

After the death, the family staged a sit-in outside the trauma centre, protesting for nearly two hours and demanding action. Police and the Naib Tehsildar later reached the spot and pacified them.