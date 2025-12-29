ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 1200 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized In Balrampur, Three Held

Balrampur: Police seized around 1200 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 6 crore from a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district and arrested three persons, a senior official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the truck was intercepted in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Dhanwar on the border with Uttar Pradesh, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Banker said.