Chhattigarh's 'Diamond' Shines In UPSC Civil Services Exam In 3rd Attempt; Fulfills Late Father's Dream

Dhamtari: Diamond Singh Dhruv's father, Balram Singh had only dreamed of his son serving the country. Balram, who himself served as a taxation officer in the Magarlod Panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari, passed away in April 2025.

Nearly a year down the line, although his father is not around, Diamond has fulfilled his father's dream by cracking in his third attempt the prestigious Civil Services Examination(CSE) the results of which were declared by the UPSC on Friday. Diamond has secured the 623rd rank in the examination. He has also been appointed as a DSP in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission(CGPSC), although he had not yet joined the service.

As soon as the exam results were announced, Diamond's family was flooded with congratulatory messages.

UPSC qualifier Diamond Singh Dhruv with his family members (Special Arrangement)

Competition Is Fierce, Success Is Achieved Only Through Hardwork

Reflecting on his success in the UPSC CSE, Diamond, 25, said that although his father is no longer alive, he credits his success to his late father along with his mother for it.