Chhattigarh's 'Diamond' Shines In UPSC Civil Services Exam In 3rd Attempt; Fulfills Late Father's Dream
Diamond Singh Dhruv who has secured 623rd rank in the UPSC CSE, credits his parents for the success in the prestigious exam.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Dhamtari: Diamond Singh Dhruv's father, Balram Singh had only dreamed of his son serving the country. Balram, who himself served as a taxation officer in the Magarlod Panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari, passed away in April 2025.
Nearly a year down the line, although his father is not around, Diamond has fulfilled his father's dream by cracking in his third attempt the prestigious Civil Services Examination(CSE) the results of which were declared by the UPSC on Friday. Diamond has secured the 623rd rank in the examination. He has also been appointed as a DSP in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission(CGPSC), although he had not yet joined the service.
As soon as the exam results were announced, Diamond's family was flooded with congratulatory messages.
Competition Is Fierce, Success Is Achieved Only Through Hardwork
Reflecting on his success in the UPSC CSE, Diamond, 25, said that although his father is no longer alive, he credits his success to his late father along with his mother for it.
Diamond hails from Parswani village in the Magarlod block of Dhamtari district. He received his primary education from Saraswati Shishu Mandir Magarlod from grades 1 to 5 and then completed his studies from 6 to 12 at Radiant Public School, Nimora, Raipur.
For further studies, he earned a BA (Hons) from Banaras Hindu University and then completed his PG from JNU, Delhi.
Two-Year-Long Preparations
Diamond said that he has been preparing for the UPSC CSE since 2023. He has been living in Delhi and preparing for the Civil Services Examination in the national capital. Diamond credited his consistent hardwork and determination for his success saying he studied for approximately 6 to 7 hours daily. He said he also used the Internet extensively for self-study.
CGPSC Success In Very First Attempt
Diamond, who passed the CGPSC exam in his very first attempt, said that he has been offered a DSP position in the CGPSC, but he has just completed his medical examination and has not yet joined. With the UPSC success in his kitty, Diamond is waiting for his posting in the central services.
