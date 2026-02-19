ETV Bharat / state

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Eighth Glory' Through Eyes Of Foreigners; Witnesses Share Various Activities Of Knowing The King

By Shashank Laware

Amravati: Thursday marks the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Indian historians have written extensively on the achievements and work of the founder of Swarajya. There also have been European travellers, writers, and traders who interacted, have seen and had experiences with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which gives a different perspective.

History scholar Prof Dr Vaibhav Maske, spoke exclusively with ETV Bharat of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's foresight, military skills, and the grandeur of his personality through the writings of various foreigners.

Nikolaus Manuchi, an Italian, came to India in 1658 to practice medicine. He witnessed the Mughal rule from close quarters. After working as an artilleryman in the camp of Aurangzeb's brother Dara Shukoh, Manuchi came to the south of Vindhyas with the Army of Mirzaraje Jai Singh.

During the Treaty of Purandar in 1665, he met Shivaji Maharaj. "Manuchi wrote the history of the Mughal Empire in the book Storia do Mogor. Although this book is on the Mughal Empire, it contains very important records of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This book mentions the Maharaj's body language, height, build, and his brilliant personality," said Prof Maske.

The book also mentions the way Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj showed courage during the Treaty of Purandar. Manuchi has also recorded through indirect sources the events of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's visit to Agra and his escape from there. Manuchi was curious to know about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and regarded him with immense respect. "Manuchi's writing clearly shows how courageous and far-sighted a leader was who challenged the Mughal power," quipped Prof Maske.

Observations of French traveller Abe Carré

Abe Carré was a French traveller who visited India in 1673. Carré is recorded to have witnessed the political movements in Maharashtra rather closely. He has documented the beliefs which prevailed during that time, regarding the Afzal Khan campaign. Coincidentally, Carré personally visited the place where the story of Afzal Khan killing his 65 wives originated from and personally inspected all the tombs, which he has recorded. Carré unknowingly praised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is evident from his writings that he was surprised by the diligent administration and loyal leadership.

Carré's writings reveal the Ashtapradhan Mandal (literally means Council of Eight, the cabinet of the Maratha Confederacy. The council is credited with having implemented good governance and the style of administration. This is said to have heralded the birth of bureaucracy). "Carré's writings show Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's broad political ambitions and ability to change the balance of power in India," said Prof Maske. He added that the writings also highlight the loyalty and gratitude of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.