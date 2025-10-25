ETV Bharat / state

Chhath Puja Begins: Why Is 'Lauki-Bhat' Eaten on 'Nahay-Khay'? Know The Reason Behind It

Patna: The four-day festival of faith, Chhath Puja, has begun today, October 25 and ends on Tuesday, October 28. The festival starts with ‘Nahay-Khay’, which is marked by rituals that symbolise purity, discipline and sun worship. After the bath, devotees eat lauki-bhat (bottle gourd and rice). This practice, both religious and significant for health, marks the ritual sequence of bathing followed by the meal, laying an important foundation for the days of worship to come.

'Nahay-Khay’ symbolises cleanliness and sanctity. On this day, devotees purify their bodies by bathing in the rivers or ponds. Following the bath, food is prepared with the utmost purity. Traditionally, they cook on a wood-fired or clay stove, an act considered both environmentally-friendly and symbolic of purity.

Scientific Reason: Why Have Lauki-Bhat?

Senior literary scholar Hriday Narayan Jha, who has studied folk culture and the Chhath festival, explains the scientific reasoning: lauki contains about 95 per cent water. Eating lauki helps maintain the body's hydration during the upcoming fast, ensuring that devotees can manage the demands of the ritual with better fluid balance.

Bhat (rice) is a source of instant energy and helps cool the body. This is important because after Nahay-Khay, devotees begin a 36-hour nirjala vrat (waterless fast). Eating lauki-bhat before the fast supports hydration and provides energy, emphasising the tradition's consideration for the body's needs during the ritual.

Lauki-bhat is more than a meal; it is celebrated as the 'first offering of faith' as the festival begins.