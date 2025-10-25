Chhath Puja Begins: Why Is 'Lauki-Bhat' Eaten on 'Nahay-Khay'? Know The Reason Behind It
Lauki contains about 95% water, which helps maintain fluid levels, while rice offers instant energy and cooling, preparing the body for the 36-hour nirjala fast.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST
Patna: The four-day festival of faith, Chhath Puja, has begun today, October 25 and ends on Tuesday, October 28. The festival starts with ‘Nahay-Khay’, which is marked by rituals that symbolise purity, discipline and sun worship. After the bath, devotees eat lauki-bhat (bottle gourd and rice). This practice, both religious and significant for health, marks the ritual sequence of bathing followed by the meal, laying an important foundation for the days of worship to come.
'Nahay-Khay’ symbolises cleanliness and sanctity. On this day, devotees purify their bodies by bathing in the rivers or ponds. Following the bath, food is prepared with the utmost purity. Traditionally, they cook on a wood-fired or clay stove, an act considered both environmentally-friendly and symbolic of purity.
Scientific Reason: Why Have Lauki-Bhat?
Senior literary scholar Hriday Narayan Jha, who has studied folk culture and the Chhath festival, explains the scientific reasoning: lauki contains about 95 per cent water. Eating lauki helps maintain the body's hydration during the upcoming fast, ensuring that devotees can manage the demands of the ritual with better fluid balance.
Bhat (rice) is a source of instant energy and helps cool the body. This is important because after Nahay-Khay, devotees begin a 36-hour nirjala vrat (waterless fast). Eating lauki-bhat before the fast supports hydration and provides energy, emphasising the tradition's consideration for the body's needs during the ritual.
Lauki-bhat is more than a meal; it is celebrated as the 'first offering of faith' as the festival begins.
A Meal That Provides Energy And Balance To The Body
Jha notes that a bottle gourd and rice combination keeps the body light and aids digestion. Some add chana dal for extra protein, making the dish nutritionally balanced and more sustaining before the fast. Lauki’s fibre and minerals help the body stay cool and lessen the risk of dehydration, supporting digestive and physical well-being for the demanding fast ahead.
Only spice-free meals are made for 'Nahay-Khay'. Without spices, devotees avoid digestive issues. The simple lauki and rice meal helps balance and purify the digestive system. According to Hriday Narayan, purity takes centre stage during Chhath; what you eat, how you behave, and what you think all become part of the festival's true spirit.
Preparations For Sandhya And Usha Arghya
Chhath Puja reaches its peak on October 27, with rituals on Shashti Tithi. According to the Panchang, Shashti Tithi begins on October 27 at 6.04 am and continues until October 28 at 7.59 am.
During this period, devotees perform Sandhya Arghya (evening offering) at sunset on October 27, followed by Usha Arghya (morning offering) at sunrise on October 28. Devotees gather at the ghats, light lamps, and participate in the grand aarti, creating a spectacular scene.
Also Read: