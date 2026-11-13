ETV Bharat / state

Chhath Puja: Northern Railway Schedules 24 Special Trains From Delhi On November 13

New Delhi: In view of the additional rush of passengers travelling to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other eastern parts of the country for Chhath Puja, Northern Railway is operating special trains from major railway stations in Delhi.

A total of 24 special trains are scheduled to operate from various stations across the Delhi region on Friday, November 13, to help passengers travelling to their hometowns for the festival.

The Railways has also arranged additional unreserved special trains, if required, depending on passenger rush and demand.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the most special trains on November 13 would run from New Delhi Railway Station, with nine services. Anand Vihar Terminal will operate seven special trains, while five will run from Shakur Basti Railway Station.

In addition, one special train each will operate from Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction and Rohtak. This will take the total number of special trains scheduled to operate from six major stations in the Delhi region to 24 on Friday.

A day earlier, on November 12, around 31 special trains operated from the Delhi region. These included nine trains from New Delhi Railway Station, seven from Anand Vihar Terminal, five from Shakur Basti, five from Hazrat Nizamuddin and three from Delhi Junction.