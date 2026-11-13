Chhath Puja: Northern Railway Schedules 24 Special Trains From Delhi On November 13
The number of special services varied over three days, reflecting arrangements to handle changing passenger volumes during the festival.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
New Delhi: In view of the additional rush of passengers travelling to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other eastern parts of the country for Chhath Puja, Northern Railway is operating special trains from major railway stations in Delhi.
A total of 24 special trains are scheduled to operate from various stations across the Delhi region on Friday, November 13, to help passengers travelling to their hometowns for the festival.
The Railways has also arranged additional unreserved special trains, if required, depending on passenger rush and demand.
Ensuring seamless movement of rail passengers during the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, Northern Railway, in collaboration with other zonal railways, will operate the following Festival special trains. The detailed schedule is as under: https://t.co/Fl9cFg5YcM— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 12, 2026
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the most special trains on November 13 would run from New Delhi Railway Station, with nine services. Anand Vihar Terminal will operate seven special trains, while five will run from Shakur Basti Railway Station.
In addition, one special train each will operate from Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction and Rohtak. This will take the total number of special trains scheduled to operate from six major stations in the Delhi region to 24 on Friday.
A day earlier, on November 12, around 31 special trains operated from the Delhi region. These included nine trains from New Delhi Railway Station, seven from Anand Vihar Terminal, five from Shakur Basti, five from Hazrat Nizamuddin and three from Delhi Junction.
One special train each was also operated from Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Rohtak railway stations. The Railways had also kept provisions for additional unreserved special trains depending on passenger numbers and demand.
On November 11, a total of 34 special trains operated from the Delhi region to manage the additional passenger rush during Chhath Puja. These included 31 scheduled special trains and three unscheduled services.
Of these, 12 trains operated from New Delhi Railway Station, nine from Anand Vihar Terminal, seven from Shakur Basti and four from Hazrat Nizamuddin. One special train each was also operated from Delhi Junction and Rohtak.
According to Northern Railway data, a total of 89 special train services were operated or scheduled from the Delhi region between November 11 and 13. The figure includes 34 trains that actually operated on November 11, along with 31 and 24 trains scheduled for November 12 and 13, respectively.
The Railways has been arranging additional services over the three days to manage the festival rush, particularly for passengers travelling towards Bihar and the Purvanchal region. Special trains from major railway stations across Delhi aim to provide additional travel options for passengers heading home for Chhath Puja.
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