Chhath Puja Fuels A New Market For Traditional Mithila Folk Art

Soop art is used during Chhath, and it is believed that the Chhath festival will remain incomplete without soops - this tradition is centuries old. Soop – the bamboo trays are associated with nature. These artistic products, produced in Samastipur, Bihar, are rapidly gaining popularity not only in the country but also abroad. This is why demand for these colourful and artistic soops has increased significantly in countries like Australia, Singapore, and the United States.

Mithila painting, also known as Madhubani art, originated in the Mithila region of Bihar and Nepal. While it was traditionally practiced on the walls and floors of homes, it has since been adapted to other mediums. Soops are flat, round or rectangular trays made from bamboo, traditionally used for winnowing grains. Women in the Mithila region decorate them with traditional motifs for festivals and celebrations.

Samastipur: The Chhath festival is approaching, and the markets are brimming with activity. This year, Mithila or Madhubani paintings commonly done on soops have captured the attention of the people . Soops are traditional bamboo trays on which paintings are done.

The Mithila paintings on soops during this Chhath Puja have attracted not only people across the country but also Chhath devotees living abroad. Kundan Kumar Rai, a young artist from Samastipur, has created these beautiful paintings on soops. These soops adorned with Mithila paintings are gaining a special place on the international stage.

Rai, who has distinguished himself with Mithila paintings, said that this festival is quite unique. Kundan said, "Biharis don't just celebrate this festival, they live it. We've long desired to do something special for Chhath. Using Mithila painting, Bihar's heritage, we've engraved the sun, moon, water, and other symbols on the soops."

"As soon as we shared these special soops and dhokra on social media platforms, I was surprised to receive orders for soops not only from various parts of the country but also from abroad, including Sydney in Australia, and Singapore. Furthermore, we've already shipped several consignments of soops to these countries through various channels," added Rai.

How much do the soops cost? Kundan explained that these soops feature colourfully engraved images of the sun, moon, gods and goddesses, lotus, fish, and traditional Mithila designs. Symbols of worship materials like Ganga water, mango and banana leaves are also artistically depicted. The price of these special soop paintings starts from ₹1,500 and goes up to ₹3,000-₹5,000, depending on the design and effort. These soops are a favourite among expatriates.

Kundan, born with colour blindness, can only recognise white and black, but years of experience have enabled him to masterfully use all vibrant colours. This artist, honoured with numerous awards, has carved a distinct identity for himself by capturing various events from India and abroad on paper through his Mithila paintings. This year, Chhath Puja is scheduled to begin on October 25th. It will conclude on October 28th. This festival is celebrated after Diwali, primarily in Bihar and Jharkhand.